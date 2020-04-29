SWOT Analysis Of The 2020 Europe Epinephrine Market Key Developments With Global Forecasts Led By Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan N.V., Amneal Pharmaceuticals
The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the fast growth of epinephrine technology market in Europe and the growing prevalence of anaphylaxis cases in the European region. Whereas, lack of availability of epinephrine drug is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The rising number of the anaphylaxis cases in Europe is expected to drive growth as Europeans are more prone to allergy and infections. As in other European countries, Germany faces a continuous and significant increase in the number of anaphylaxis cases. This rising number of the anaphylaxis cases and the growing pharmaceutical industry in the country create a lucrative opportunity and the presence of an established market for epinephrine.
EUROPE EPINEPHRINE– MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product Type
- Prefilled Syringes
- Auto-Injectors
- Ampoules and Vials
By Application
- Anaphylaxis
- Superficial Bleeding
- Respiratory Disorders
- Cardiac Arrest
By Distribution Channel
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By Country
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
Companies Mentioned
- Novartis AG
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Mylan N.V.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
- ALK-Abelló A/S
- Abbott
- Kaleo, Inc
- BIOPROJET
- Medeca Pharma AB
- Erythpharm
