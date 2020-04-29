The impact of the coronavirus on the Pet Wearables Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2019 to 2029

Analysis of the Global Pet Wearables Market

A recent market research report on the Pet Wearables market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market.

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Pet Wearables market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Pet Wearables

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Pet Wearables market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Pet Wearables in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Pet Wearables Market

The presented report dissects the Pet Wearables market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Untapped Potential to Amplify the Growth of the Pet Wearables Market

The pet wearables market has got a wide range of product offerings. Ranging from basic GPS trackers to advanced emotion trackers for pets, pet wearables are being developed to cater to consumer needs. Pet emotion trackers are mostly in development or available in the most basic forms. As per the data analysed in the pet wearables report, pet emotion sensors and activity monitors are poised for heavy development in the forecast period. The integration of multiple technologies in a single device has received highest attention in recent years.

Owing to the increasing urbanization and development in recent years, the per capita income and the average consumer spending have increased, which is likely to influence the per capita spent on pet healthcare products. Consumers are willing to pay a higher price for pet health and satisfaction, which leads to an increased demand for pet wearables. Currently, due to concentration of players in North America and Europe, these regions hold the highest share for the usage of pet wearables. But the usage of pet wearables is still in its preliminary phase for these regions. The potential growth in these regions are likely to attribute to the highest growth of the pet wearables.

Closely following the growth of the European pet wearables market is the APEJ region. The urbanization of developing countries in the region will lead to significant growth in the demand for pet wearables. Availability of products will be one of the main concerns in Asia. The introduction and social awareness of the technology are likely to catch the eye of pet loving millennials. The affordability of pet wearables in developing countries such as India will determine the success for the market. Japan has been on the forefront for the innovative and technological developments. “Connected Cow” was one of the most innovative usages of pedometers to determine estrous cycles. The whimsical applications and innovative pet wearables will help the growth of the market in the forecast period. South Korea is one of the leading nations in pet registration. The implementation of blockchain technology in the registration is likely to increase the preference of consumers in South Korea. The growth metrics of pet wearables according to regional characteristics are examined in the report.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Pet Wearables market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Pet Wearables market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Pet Wearables market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

