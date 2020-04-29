You are here

The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for POS Terminal Market : Global Industry Statistics and Facts Helps to Flourish Industry Rapidly

A recent market study on the global POS Terminal market reveals that the global POS Terminal market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global POS Terminal market is discussed in the presented study.

The POS Terminal market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global POS Terminal market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global POS Terminal market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

  • Who are the most prominent players in the POS Terminal market?
  • What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
  • How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  • Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
  • Why are the sales of the POS Terminal market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the POS Terminal Market Report

  • Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global POS Terminal market
  • Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
  • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the POS Terminal market
  • In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
  • A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the POS Terminal market

The presented report segregates the POS Terminal market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the POS Terminal market.

Segmentation of the POS Terminal market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the POS Terminal market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the POS Terminal market report.

Companies profiled in this report include Ingenico S.A., NEC Corporation, PAX Technology Limited, NCR Corporation, Wincor Nixdorf International, MICROS Systems Inc., VeriFone Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The global POS terminals market is categorized into the following segments:

POS Terminals Market, by Product Type

  • Fixed POS Terminals
  • Wireless and Mobile POS Terminals

POS Terminals Market, by Component

  • Hardware
  • Software

POS Terminals Market, by Application

  • Restaurant
  • Hospitality
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Warehouse / Distribution
  • Entertainment
  • Others (Field Service, Government, Transportation, etc)

POS Terminals Market, by Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • MEA
  • South America

