Truck Video Safety Solutions Market 2019-2027 / Revenue, Demand And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the truck video safety solutions market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the truck video safety solutions market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the truck video safety solutions market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the truck video safety solutions market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the truck video safety solutions market by segmenting the market based on the fleet size, vehicle type, recording view type, business model, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The huge necessity to ensure the safety of both the drivers and pedestrians will upsurge the progress of the truck video safety solutions industry during the forecast timeframe. In addition to this, favorable government programs aiding the use of truck video safety solutions will further enlarge the scope of the market during the forecast timespan. Moreover, many of the transport & logistics organizations are accepting the video safety solutions for their vehicles for ensuring the safety of drivers and this will result in the massive usage of video safety solutions in trucks as well as in automobiles. Apparently, large-scale usage of advanced technologies in the automotive sector will further boost product sales.

On the basis of fleet size, the market is sectored into Small Fleet and Larger Fleet. In terms of vehicle type, the industry is divided into Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicles. In terms of a recording view type, the truck video safety solutions market is divided into Drivers & Forward and Others. Based on the business model, the market is classified into Upfront and Subscription. Application-wise, the market is classified into Logistics, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Construction & Mining, Oil & Petroleum, and Finance & Banking.

The key players included in this market are AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Driverless. global, DuPont, Goodyear, GreenRoad Technologies, Inc., Intertruck, Knorr-Bremse AG, LightMetrics, Lytx, Inc., MiX Telematics, Netradyne, Omnitracs, Ryder System, Inc., Safe Fleet, Scania, SmartDrive Systems, Inc., Teletrac Navman US Ltd, Trimble, and Verizon.

