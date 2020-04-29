World coronavirus Dispatch: Arthritis Therapeutics Market Assessment and Forecast Report by 2020 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Arthritis Therapeutics market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Arthritis Therapeutics market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Arthritis Therapeutics market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Arthritis Therapeutics market.

As per the report, the Arthritis Therapeutics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Arthritis Therapeutics market are highlighted in the report. Although the Arthritis Therapeutics market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Key players profiled in this comprehensive study on the arthritis therapeutics market include Sanofi, Novartis AG, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lily and Company, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Arthritis Therapeutics Market – Research Methodology

The research undertaken by seasoned analysts at Fact.MR consists of a systematic approach. A combination of the bottom-up and top-down approach is leveraged to estimate the size of the arthritis therapeutics market. Besides this, primary and secondary researches are carried out through credible sources to gain crucial insights into the arthritis therapeutics market. For conducting primary research, interviews and discussions were carried out with industry experts, key opinion leaders, vendors, and distributors.

Besides these, respondents also include CEOs, presidents, directors, chairmen, vice presidents, marketing managers, suppliers, distributors, and chief medical officers, among others. This helps in assessing the demand-supply gap prevailing in the arthritis therapeutics market. In order to conduct secondary research, marketing collaterals, company websites, industry associations, and government statistics were studied. In addition to this, reports as well as content pieces published by credible sources, such as company annual reports, investor presentations, and SEC-filings were studied.

Besides this, governmental and public portals, such as World Health Organization (WHO), OECD, FDA, Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services, MoHFW, Government of India, Dermatology News, Arthritis Foundation, National Psoriasis Foundation, Arthritis Foundation, Psoriasis Association, European Societies of Dermatology, National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, and National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health were referred to, in order to gain crucial information regarding key players in the arthritis therapeutics market. Insights obtained through primary and secondary research are then authenticated with the data triangulation method.

What is the projected revenue generated by the Arthritis Therapeutics market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Arthritis Therapeutics market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Arthritis Therapeutics market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Arthritis Therapeutics market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

