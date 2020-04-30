Accelerating Demand for Network Access Control to Impel Market Revenue Through COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Network Access Control market. Research report of this Network Access Control market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Network Access Control market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Network Access Control market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Network Access Control space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects.

Important doubts pertaining to the Network Access Control market addressed in the report:

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Network Access Control market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Network Access Control market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Network Access Control market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

The Network Access Control market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Network Access Control market.

Network Access Control market segments covered in the report:

market players to reap benefits from. Cyber security crimes, as a resultant of increasing number of diverse operating systems and endpoint devices, have become a major area of concern for enterprises to fend of the risk of potential losses, thereby boosting demand for network access control systems. As several enterprise networks are vying to extend beyond secure walls, the investments in network access control solutions will continue unabated during the forecast period.

IoT and BYOD Lay Solid Foundations for Growth of Network Access Control Market

Onboarding devices in case of large enterprises have been a major issue and nullifying the same with the help of access management tools, such as network access control, has been gaining significant momentum. As the new-age employees try to interweave their routines into mobile devices, IoT and BYOD (bring your own devices) are creating new profit pools for the market players to dive in. The combined proliferation of mobile technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) are BYOD culture is bringing in new growth avenues for the market, however, a number of security challenges with such devices have hard-pressed enterprises to invest in NAC solutions.

With the number of connected devices growing rapidly, endpoints involved for network access control have become highly mobile than ever. Being capable of integrating with third party systems for device validation, in addition to device profiling, is increasingly important for network access control systems to define IoT devices. Organizations are staying up to date with implementing network access control or are looking forward to implement network access control, in order to protect their networks from the threats brought about by unmanaged devices.

Massive Shift toward Cloud Infrastructure to Benefit Market Revenues

Network administrators face umpteen several challenges in terms of multiple device locations and access points amid cloud systems. With a heterogeneous environment created with multiple vendors, managing becomes a tedious task requiring the righteous implementation of network access control. It becomes increasingly important for cloud customers to manage the security of their cloud instances and network access control vendors provide solutions that support a hybrid IT implementation. Network access control virtual appliances and network access control software-as-a-service are expanding rapidly as customers are turning towards cloud for easy & rapid deployment as well as hardware maintenance.

Lack of Dedicated Personnel to Uplift Demand for Network Access Control Solutions

Large organizations require a large number of professionals dedicated to the security systems for effective defense against cybersecurity threats, while next generation network access control solutions offer many functions to automate the workload. Organizations are the forefront of demand for better security tools and automated systems to make the systems ready for combating cybersecurity threats, wherein network access control solutions come into play.

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

