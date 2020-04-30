Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on How Innovation is Changing the Cervical Pillows Market

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Cervical Pillows market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Cervical Pillows market.

The report on the global Cervical Pillows market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Cervical Pillows market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Cervical Pillows market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Cervical Pillows market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Cervical Pillows market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cervical Pillows market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Increased awareness and adoption of cervical pillows in Eastern Europe: For better sleep and support for cervical positions, cervical pillows are proven to be therapeutically effective. For the screening and effective management of cervical diseases, governments in several countries of Eastern Europe are conducting various awareness programmes among the population. People are becoming more aware about the various products available for cervical support and pain management and are quick in the adoption of products that offer immediate and long-term relief, such as cervical pillows.

Growing spending on healthcare and rising disposable income in APEJ: Lifestyles of the population in this region are changing rapidly. Life expectancy is expected to increase significantly in Southeast Asia as compared to other parts of the region. This will challenge healthcare providers to equip themselves with the necessary skills and resources in caring for the elderly population.

Lifestyle modification in Japan: Health professionals caring for the adult Japanese population need information regarding the influence of lifestyle changes in order to direct their counselling efforts to promote healthy living. Due to the rapidly evolving lifestyle changes coupled with high workload, more number of Japanese people suffer from cervical pain and associated ailments.

Increasing incidence of cervical spondylosis among the geriatric population in MEA: Spondylosis diagnosis peaks between the ages of 50 – 59, with approximately 3 in every 1000 people being diagnosed. Men and women are equally affected, but men tend to be diagnosed at a younger age. In South Africa, rugby injuries are most likely to be blamed for this condition. Due to high incidence of cervical spondylosis and whiplash injury of the neck, people across the MEA region prefer cervical pillows for proper spine alignment and pain management.

Memory foam pillows segment to dominate the global market for cervical pillows

Memory foam pillows is the largest segment by material type in the global cervical pillows market, which is estimated to represent US$ 287.9 Mn, or 31.1% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 463.7 Mn by 2027, expanding at CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The fiber filled pillows segment was valued at US$ 182.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

