Allergy Immunotherapies Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Treatment (Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT), Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)), Allergy Type (Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma, Food Allergy, Venom Allergy, Others), Distribution Channel and Geography

Pune, April 30,2020 – Allergen immunotherapy, is a type of long-term treatment that reduces the symptoms for conditions like allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, conjunctivitis (eye allergy) or stinging insect allergy. It is a preventive treatment for allergic reactions against substances like grass pollens, house dust mites, bee venom and others. Immunotherapy involves giving gradually increasing doses of the allergen, to which the patient is allergic to.

Allergy immunotherapies market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development activities for developing new immunotherapies for allergic conditions, rising awareness about the treatment for allergies, and the growing prevalence of allergies. Moreover, launch of innovative products in the allergy immunotherapy by the market players is likely to create opportunities during the forecast period.

The global allergy immunotherapies market is segmented on the basis of treatment, allergy type, and distribution channel. Based on treatment, the market is segmented as subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). On basis of allergy type the market is segmented into, allergic rhinitis, asthma, food allergy, venom allergy, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global allergy immunotherapies market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The allergy immunotherapies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting allergy immunotherapies market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the allergy immunotherapies market in these regions.

