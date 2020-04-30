Ankylosing spondylitis Market Analysis, Epidemiology and Market Forecast

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS), also called as Bechterew’s disease is a form of arthritis that primarily affects the spine, although other joints may also be involved. It causes inflammation of the spinal joints (vertebrae) that can lead to severe, chronic pain and discomfort. It is a type of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) that refers to a particular form of spondyloarthritis in which the predominant symptom is inflammatory back pain.

The Ankylosing spondylitis market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Ankylosing spondylitis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Ankylosing spondylitis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Ankylosing spondylitis Market Key Facts

Ankylosing spondylitis is considered to be more prevalent in men as compared to women.

DelveInsight estimates suggest that there were 1,389,116 prevalent cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis in 2017 in 7MM. These prevalent cases are further expected to increase for the study period 2017–2030.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Ankylosing Spondylitis with ~374,705 cases, followed by Italy with around 192,013 cases in 2017. Spain had the lowest prevalent pool of Ankylosing Spondylitis in 2017.

Japan had the lowest prevalent population of Ankylosing Spondylitis in 2017 with 7,540 cases in 2017.

As per DelveInsight analysis, AS is found to be more prevalent in men as compared to women, with around 358,880 male and 146,585 female cases in 2017 in the United States Further in case of severity, majority of cases belong to stable AS (mild), as compared to active AS (moderate to severe)

Key Benefits of Ankylosing spondylitis Market Report

Ankylosing spondylitis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Ankylosing spondylitis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Ankylosing spondylitis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Ankylosing spondylitis Market trends & developments, key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Ankylosing spondylitis market in the upcoming years.

The Ankylosing spondylitis market report covers Ankylosing spondylitis current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Ankylosing spondylitis market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Ankylosing spondylitis Market

The Ankylosing spondylitis market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Ankylosing spondylitis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Ankylosing spondylitis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology

The Ankylosing spondylitis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Ankylosing spondylitis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Ankylosing spondylitis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Ankylosing spondylitis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ankylosing spondylitis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Ankylosing spondylitis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

At present, the therapeutic market size of AS is mainly accounted by Physical therapy, Surgery, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs-ibuprofen and naproxen), Steroids (corticosteroids), Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs- methotrexate), and biologics. The dynamics of Ankylosing Spondylitis market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period 2018-2030. Some of the key companies in the Ankylosing spondylitis market include Pfizer, Galapagos NV, UCB Biopharma, Sun Pharmaceuticals/Merck and Co., Abbvie, Kyowa Kirin, and others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Ankylosing spondylitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Ankylosing spondylitis Market Overview at a Glance Ankylosing spondylitis Disease Background and Overview Ankylosing spondylitis Patient Journey Ankylosing spondylitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Ankylosing spondylitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Ankylosing spondylitis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Ankylosing spondylitis Treatment Ankylosing spondylitis Marketed Products Ankylosing spondylitis Emerging Therapies Ankylosing spondylitis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Ankylosing spondylitis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Ankylosing spondylitis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Ankylosing spondylitis Market. Ankylosing spondylitis Market Drivers Ankylosing spondylitis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

Related Reports-

Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev's Disease) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev's Disease) – Pipeline Insights, 2020

