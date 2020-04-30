Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market Segmentation, Trends, Current Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027

The APAC dental implants market is expected to reach US$ 1,498.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 802.2 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the Dental Implants market is driven by factors such as a rising incidence of dental diseases. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the high cost of equipment and installation in the region.

Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. The incidence of dental and oral conditions such as tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma is rising around the world. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are also among the major causes of tooth loss. According to National Oral Health Policy in 2018 the oral diseases in India is a soundlessly rising. It is reported about 66.7 crore people in 2017 were have been affected with dental diseases.

Top Leading companies are:

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Institut Straumann AG

Avinent

Osstem Implant.Co.

Ltd, Bicon, LLC.

Dio Implant

Dentium

Adin Global

South Korea is expected to lead the market in the region. The dental tourism in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to high-quality surgical practices at a low price as compared to developed countries. Moreover, high costs of dental implants & dental bridges are expected to impact the market growth. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the APAC region during the forecast period.

APAC Dental Implants– Market Segmentation

By Product

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Dentures

Abutments

Others

By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

By End user

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

