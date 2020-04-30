Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Automotive Gesture Recognition market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Gesture Recognition market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Automotive Gesture Recognition market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Automotive Gesture Recognition market.

As per the report, the Automotive Gesture Recognition market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Automotive Gesture Recognition market are highlighted in the report. Although the Automotive Gesture Recognition market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

The competitive landscape discusses the market position of key companies operating in the automotive gesture recognition market on the global stage. With the ongoing electrification of the automotive industry, automakers are expected to introduce electric automobiles with the functional safety features including driver assistance such as gesture recognition systems. The recent past has witnessed significant merger, acquisition and other expansion strategies adopted by the automotive gesture recognition manufacturers. Such developments are likely to bode well for the progress of the automotive gesture recognition market during the forecast period.

The report has identified key market players of the automotive gesture recognition market, few of them are Continental AG, Harman International, NXP Semiconductors, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Gestigon GmbH, Eyesight Technologies, Synaptics Incorporated, Softkinetic, Visteon Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. among others.

The report also covers other major companies that have a stronghold in the automotive gesture recognition market in the global marketplace.

What is the projected revenue generated by the Automotive Gesture Recognition market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Automotive Gesture Recognition market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Automotive Gesture Recognition market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Automotive Gesture Recognition market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

