Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Polycarbonate Resins Market Future Innovation Strategies 2019 to 2029

the global Polycarbonate Resins market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Polycarbonate Resins market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Polycarbonate Resins market.

market players to invest heavily in R&D activities and develop sustainable bio-based polycarbonate resins that are based on plant-derived isosorbide. For instance, in 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced the launch of bio-based polycarbonate resin ‘Durabio’.

In comparison to the conventional polycarbonate resin, these new grade variants boast high transparency and crack resistance. This grade has further broadened the applications of polycarbonate resins in optical films, cosmetic bottles, touch screens, and interior as well as exterior parts of automobiles.

Building & construction industry continues to register significant consumption of polycarbonate resins in East Asia and Europe, whereas in North America, the market is prominently upheld by the application in the automotive industry. The electrical & electronics industry in developing regions, such as South East Asia and Oceania, will continue to register significant consumption of polycarbonate resins in the years to come.

