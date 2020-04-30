Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Outlook 2026

“Beauty and Personal Care Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Beauty and Personal Care Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Loreal Group, Procter and Gamble, Beiersdorf, Avon, Unilever, The Estée Lauder Companies, Kao Corporation ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Beauty and Personal Care industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Beauty and Personal Care Market: Personal care are consumer products used in personal hygiene and for beautification. Personal care includes products as diverse as cleansing pads, colognes, cotton swabs, cotton pads, deodorant, eye liner, facial tissue, hair clippers, lip gloss, lipstick, lip balm, lotion, makeup, hand soap, facial cleanser, body wash, nail files, pomade, perfumes, razors, shaving cream, moisturizer, talcum powder, toilet paper, toothpaste, facial treatments, wet wipes, and shampoo.

The increasing demand for Beauty and Personal Care drives the market. It is estimated that the increase in employment rate of women，rapid population growth and increasing disposable income are key driver. People especially for woman prefer to purchase high quality cosmetics which may cost a lot. Therefore, woman preference and increasing awareness about performance are also main drivers. Despite the presence of several drivers, the growth of the beauty and personal care market is curtailed by some serious challenges. High manufacturing and marketing costs, safer products & rapid innovations in cosmetics, easy availability of counterfeit products, and high competition prevailing among vendors for different product categories are several critical challenges, which are hindering the market growth.

The global Beauty and Personal Care market is valued at 420000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 716300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beauty and Personal Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Hair Care

❖ Skin Care

❖ Oral Care

❖ Color Cosmetics and Makeup

❖ Fragrances & Deodorants

❖ Soaps and Shower Gel

❖ Sun Care Products

❖ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Direct Selling

❖ Hypermarkets & Retail Chains

❖ Specialty Stores

❖ Pharmacies

❖ E-Commerce

❖ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Beauty and Personal Care market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Key Developments in the Beauty and Personal Care Market:

