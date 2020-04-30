Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Hysteroscope Market Strategies of Major Industry Competitors | P&S Intelligence

The market is witnessing growth due to the surging female geriatric population, rising prevalence of cases with abnormal uterine bleeding, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment, and growing infertility cases due to changes in lifestyle. Hysteroscope is a telescope like device which is utilized for the treatment of different gynecological problems, such as abnormal uterine bleeding, locating a lost IUCD, fibroids, polyps, and other diagnostic purposes.

When type is taken into consideration, the hysteroscope market is categorized into flexible non-video hysteroscopes, flexible video hysteroscopes, and flexible non-video hysteroscopes. Out of these, the rigid non-video hysteroscopes accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2012–2015) and are further projected to hold the largest market share of 71.4% in 2022. These hysteroscopes are preferred more, as compared to flexible hysteroscopes, due to their low cost and better image quality. Rigid non-video hysteroscopes are available in different viewing angles, including 30, 0, and 12 degree.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the hysteroscope market is the rising prevalence of cases with abnormal uterine bleeding. Abnormal uterine bleeding occurs due to sub mucosal myoma, polyps, and uterine malformations, which are increasing, thus, resulting in surging requirement for hysteroscopy. An article published in 2015 by the American Journal of Clinical Medicine Research stated that fibroids primarily affected women of the reproductive age between 31–40 years. Uterine fibroid is presented with abnormal uterine bleeding and impaired fertility in women who are of reproductive age.

The hysteroscope market is also registering growth due to the surging cases of infertility, which is occurring due to changes in lifestyle. Infertility can occur because of poor lifestyle, lack of appropriate sleep, hormonal imbalance, improper diet, and excessive consumption of tobacco and alcohol. As reported by CDC, approximately 12% of the women between the age group of 15–44 years have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy in the U.S. Hysteroscopy is done for detecting the cause of infertility because it evaluates the uterine cavity carefully.

Hence, the market is growing considerably due to the rising cases of infertility, surging prevalence of cases with abnormal uterine bleeding, and increasing cases of uterine cancer.

