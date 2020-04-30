Cellulose Esters And Ethers Market Outlook to 2027 – Asha Cellulose, Ashland, Borregaard, Celanese Corporation

Cellulose is among the most abundant structural materials, providing the primary framework of most plants. For industrial use, cellulose is produced from two main sources, which include cotton linters and wood pulp. Cellulose esters are derived from natural cellulose by reaction with organic acids, anhydrides, or acid chlorides. Likewise, cellulose ethers are the compounds manufactured by replacing the hydrogen atoms in the glucose units of cellulose with alkyl and substituted alkyl groups.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cellulose esters and ethers market have witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand for cellulose esters from the Asia Pacific region coupled with advancements in the applications of cellulose esters and ethers. Moreover, growing demand for cigarette filters coupled with growth in the food and beverage sector provides a significant opportunity for the key players operating in the cellulose esters and ethers market over the forecast period. However, fluctuation in the prices of cellulose esters and ethers, along with stringent regulations, is projected to hamper the overall growth of the cellulose esters and ethers market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall cellulose esters and ethers market globally. This report on ‘cellulose esters and ethers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cellulose esters and ethers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cellulose esters and ethers market with detailed market segmentation by product, process, application and geography. The global cellulose esters and ethers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cellulose esters and ethers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cellulose esters and ethers market is segmented on the basis of product, process and application. On the basis of product, the cellulose esters and ethers market is segmented into cellulose acetate, cellulose nitrate, carboxymethyl cellulose, methyl cellulose, ethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, and hydroxypropyl cellulose. Based on process the global cellulose esters and ethers market is divided into kraft and sulfite. On the basis of application, the global cellulose esters and ethers market is bifurcated into food and beverages, oil and gas, paper and board, paints and adhesives, detergents, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cellulose esters and ethers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cellulose esters and ethers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cellulose esters and ethers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cellulose esters and ethers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the cellulose esters and ethers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cellulose esters and ethers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cellulose esters and ethers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cellulose esters and ethers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cellulose esters and ethers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Asha Cellulose (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Ashland

Borregaard

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Lamberti S.p.A.

Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd

Nouryon

Rayonier Advanced Materials

