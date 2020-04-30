Connected Car Market to Generate Revenue Worth $156.1 Billion by 2023

The rising concern regarding security and safety among end users, governments, and the OEMs is another primary driving factor of the connected car market. Technologies such as automatic braking, advanced driver-assistance system, and lane assist can considerably enhance the driving experience and make driving safer. Technologies like these can help decrease traffic rule violation, thereby reducing road accidents. The integration of safety and security solution in new vehicles is on the rise due to the rising preference for safety features by end users and stringent safety regulations.

In 2017, the connected car market generated $51.9 billion and is predicted to attain a value of $156.1 billion in 2023, advancing at a 20.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is witnessing growth due to the surging concern regarding safety and security and rising demand for enhanced driving experience. A connected car is equipped with internet access and possesses the ability to optimize its own operations on fixed intervals. The network connectivity allows the car to share content with a range of devices present within or outside the vehicle’s environment.

When application is taken into consideration, the connected car market is divided into telematics, navigation, and infotainment. Out of these, the infotainment division accounted for the largest share of the market during the historical period and is further projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The reason for this is the growing need for in-vehicle navigation based on real time and improved journey optimization along with proper planning of routes by users.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is a key trend in the connected car market. The automakers are offering AI software in vehicle infotainment systems, which serve as virtual personal assistants and have the ability to respond to voice commands and guide the driver with the aid of navigation system. Several OEMs are collaborating with technology vendors to provide the customers with latest connectivity solutions. For example, in April 2018, Alibaba AI Labs partnered with major automotive OEMs, including Volvo AB, Daimler AG, and Audi AG, for supplying AI technology for home-to-vehicle connectivity for deployment in China.