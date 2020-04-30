Coronavirus’ business impact: Value of Intermodal Transport Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2052 2019 – 2029
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Intermodal Transport market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Intermodal Transport market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Intermodal Transport market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
The Intermodal Transport market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Intermodal Transport market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
What pointers are covered in the Intermodal Transport market research study?
The Intermodal Transport market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:
The geographical reach of the Intermodal Transport market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.
The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.
Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.
The Intermodal Transport market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:
The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as
key players to increase the logistics efficiency and to improve supply chain management.
Intermodal Transport Market Challenges:
Lack of intermodal transportation knowledge and training is restraining the rapid growth of intermodal transport market in some developing and underdeveloped countries. However, increasing penetration of key players in such countries, increasing world trade and increasing globalization is expected to fuel growth of the intermodal transport market in in the untouched regions during the forecast period.
Intermodal Transport Market: Segmentation
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of solutions:
- Fleet management
- Intermodal dispatch
- Freight security
- Terminals
- Warehousing
- Trucking software
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of services:
- Managed Services
- Consulting Services
- Customization services
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of type of mode:
- Rail-road,
- Road-water
- Road-air
- Other
Segmentation of the Intermodal Transport market on the basis of vertical:
- Consumer and retail
- Oil and gas,
- Manufacturing Industry
- Energy and Utility
- Mining
- Aviation
- Construction,
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals and healthcare
- Food and beverages
- Others
Segmentation of intermodal transportation market on the basis of mode of ownership
- Asset Owned
- Manufacturers
- Trade Integrators
Intermodal Transport Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the key players identified in the Intermodal Transport market are DHL, DB Schenker,, FedEx, DSV, Yusen Logistics, Kunel+Nagel, Xpo Logistics, GE Transportation, HighJump Software, TMW Systems, and Trinium Trucking Systems. The logistics and integrated service providers work together of the whole process of intermodal transport. These players are expected to profoundly influence the Intermodal Transport market during the forecast period.
Intermodal Transport Market: Regional Overview
The growth of domestic intermodal transportation market in North America (especially) is expected to push the growth of intermodal transport market around the globe. Europe is expected to hold a significant market value share of the intermodal transport market owing to presence of large number of logistics companies in the region. Moreover significant business trade, and increasing industrialization is expected to witness a significant growth of the intermodal transportation market in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in the intermodal transport market due to increasing adoption of the domestic intermodal transport and increasing trends pertaining to the logistics industry. China is expected to hold a significant market value share in the intermodal transport market in the region due to present of significant trading business in the region. The players in the intermodal transport market are expected to penetrate in the Latin America. The intermodal transport market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to have a significant market value share due to the presence of large business of crude oil, petroleum and other commodities.
The report on intermodal transportation market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Intermodal Transport Market Segments
- Global Intermodal Transport Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017
- Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market
- Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
- Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain of the Intermodal Transport Market
- Global Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional Analysis for Intermodal Transport Market Includes-
- North America Intermodal Transport Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Intermodal Transport Market
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Intermodal Transport Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Intermodal Transport Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and other APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA and other APAC
- Japan
- China
- Middle East and Africa Intermodal Transport Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with Intermodal Transport market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various Intermodal Transport market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of the parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.
Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.
The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.
The Intermodal Transport market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Intermodal Transport market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.
The ‘Intermodal Transport market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
- Development Trend of Analysis of Intermodal Transport Market
- Global Intermodal Transport Market Trend Analysis
- Global Intermodal Transport Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Intermodal Transport Customers
- Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
- Influence Factors
- Methodology/Research Approach
- Research Programs/Design
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Data Source
