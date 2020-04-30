Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Magnesium Sulphate Market Outlook Analysis by 2018 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Magnesium Sulphate market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Magnesium Sulphate market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Magnesium Sulphate market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Magnesium Sulphate market.

As per the report, the Magnesium Sulphate market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Magnesium Sulphate market are highlighted in the report. Although the Magnesium Sulphate market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

prominent players of magnesium sulphate market include Giles Chemical, Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd., K+S Group, Laizhou City Laiyu Chemical Co. Ltd., Mani Agro Chem Pvt. Ltd., PQ Corporation, Mag Products India Private Limited (MPIPL) and others. These key players are adopting various strategies such as capacity expansion, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures etc. to strengthen their hold within the global magnesium sulphate market. Production capacity expansion along with technology upgrades have been identified as the prime strategies adopted by these players in the global magnesium sulphate market. For instance, Weifang Huakang Magnesium Sulphate Co., Ltd. is gradually increasing its magnesium sulfate production capacity from 20,000 tons/annum to 50,000 tons/annum. The company has purchased its production lines from Germany to meet the demand for magnesium sulfate. In addition, in 2019, the company expanded its production capacity of anhydrous magnesium sulphate at Wintershall site, Werra plant. Hence, such initiatives by the key players will continue to increase their footprint in the global magnesium sulphate market.

What is the projected revenue generated by the Magnesium Sulphate market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Magnesium Sulphate market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Magnesium Sulphate market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Magnesium Sulphate market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

