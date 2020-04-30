Coronavirus threat to global Specialty Fertilizers Market Report 2019: With Essential Analysis of Market, Industry News and Policies by Regions, Top Manufacturers, Types and Applications to 2025 with Market Size and Market Growth

The global Specialty Fertilizers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Specialty Fertilizers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Specialty Fertilizers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Specialty Fertilizers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Specialty Fertilizers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global specialty fertilizers market by segmenting it in terms of type, crop type, and compound. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for specialty fertilizers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual type, crop type, and compounds in all the regions.

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global specialty fertilizers market. Key players in the specialty fertilizers market include Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., Israel Chemical Limited, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A., Haifa Chemicals Limited, Coromandel International Limited, among others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the global specialty fertilizers market as follows:

Specialty fertilizers Market: Type Analysis

Slow Release Fertilizers

Controlled Release Fertilizers

Nutrition and Urease Inhibitors

Micro nutrient Fertilizers

Others

Specialty fertilizers Market: Crop Type Analysis

Cereals & Oilseeds

Turf & Ornamentals

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Specialty fertilizers Market: Compound Analysis

Nitrogen Compounds

Phosphate Compounds

Potash Compounds

NPK Compounds

Specialty fertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany Italy Poland Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Each market player encompassed in the Specialty Fertilizers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Specialty Fertilizers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Specialty Fertilizers Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Specialty Fertilizers market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Specialty Fertilizers market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

