Corporate Assessment Services Market 2020 Booming Worldwide | Aon Arctic Shores, Aspiring Minds, Birkman, HireVue, IBM , Korn Ferry, Mettl, SHL

Corporate Assessment Services market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Corporate Assessment Services market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Aon, Arctic Shores, Aspiring Minds, Birkman, HireVue, IBM , Korn Ferry are turning heads in the Corporate Assessment Services market because of their product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

The Corporate assessment services market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2.71 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.69 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.5% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Corporate assessment services assist the organizations in identifying, hiring, and developing the best-fit talent for a given profile. With the growing focus towards hiring the perfect fit for a job role and efficiency in managing the recruitment process, companies are shifting towards corporate assessment services. The traditional assessment process is time-consuming and involves high costs, and the corporate assessment tools assist the organizations in efficiently managing the recruitment process and reading the time and cost associated with it. In the current competitive environment, companies are using corporate assessment tools to effectively engage and recruit and retain experienced professionals to achieve a competitive advantage over other companies.

Global Corporate Assessment Services Market – Companies Mentioned:

o Aon

o Arctic Shores

o Aspiring Minds

o Birkman

o HireVue

o IBM

o Korn Ferry

o Mettl

o SHL

The rate of unemployment has been high in the past. However, it has decreased in the recent years due to the rising number of young jobseekers and growing economic growth of various countries in APAC, including India and China. The developments in youth labor markets in North America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe have attracted more talent toward these regions, which led to the increase in employment rate during 2010-2016. Strong internet infrastructure in various regions has enabled applicants to search for jobs in various industries anytime and anywhere.

The robust internet infrastructure providing an online platform for hiring process is also benefitting the employers looking for potential candidates from different areas of the world. A rising number of young jobseekers is one of the substantial factors boosting the adoption of corporate assessment services as this rise is compelling organizations to conduct the process of recruitment with the assistance of tools such as cognitive, personality, language proficiency tools, and so on. They can also access online platforms for assessing tests along with figuring out new forms of work in several industries, which can provide flexibility to them while searching a job.

