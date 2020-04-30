COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Injectable Drug Delivery Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers
Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Injectable Drug Delivery market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Injectable Drug Delivery market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
Analysis of the Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market
Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Injectable Drug Delivery market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Injectable Drug Delivery market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Injectable Drug Delivery market are discussed.
Regional Overview
Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Injectable Drug Delivery landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Injectable Drug Delivery market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
key players in Germany.
European drug injectable market growth is being fuelled by favorable reimbursement policies, rising incidence of cancer, HIV, and diabetes, and increasing patient compliance with injectables. Additionally, entry of newer injectable drugs in the market during the forecast period is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in March 2015, Novo Nordisk received a marketing approval from the European Commission for Saxena, a drug intended to treat obesity. According to the WHO, obesity affected 39% of adults in 2014. Thus, the market is expected to grow based on above mentioned factors. However, safety concerns, pain associated with injections, risk of blood born infections, and availability of alternative delivery methods such as oral and transdermal are key reasons anticipated to restraint the growth of the European drug injectable market. According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), people who inject the drugs (PWID) are at increased risk of HIV infection in Europe. For instance, in 2012 prevalence of HIV was observed 5% or more among PWID in 19 countries of Europe such as Spain, France, Switzerland, and Italy. Hence, the safety is a major issue related to an injectable drug which might restraint the market growth.
Major players operating in the European drug delivery market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Pfizer, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, and Alkermes.
Key geographies evaluated in this report are:
- Europe
- France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
- Eastern Europe
- CIS
Key features of this report
- Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Injectable Drug Delivery Market market dynamics
- Latest innovations and key events in the industry
- Analysis of business strategies of the top players
- Injectable Drug Delivery Market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)
