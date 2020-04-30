COVID-19: Potential impact on Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2027

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

Comprehensive study of Japan’s halal neutraceuticals and vaccines market

Japan is anticipated to be the smallest market for halal products, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. In Japan, halal vaccines are expected to be launched in the year 2022 and the market is forecasted to cross US$ 0.1 Mn by 2022 end and is expected to be valued more than US$ 0.3 Mn by 2026 end. Halal dietary supplements product type segment is estimated to be valued above US$ 110 Mn by 2026 end, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies is the largest distribution channel segment in terms of revenue share in Japan and is expected to account for more than US$ 45 Mn by 2026. Supermarkets segment is anticipated to hold 10.71% market share by 2026. Retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the lowest CAGR of 3.8% owing to the more preferred conventional distribution methods such as hospital pharmacies. General wellbeing was the largest application segment in 2016 in Japan, accounting for more than US$ 15 Mn in market value and is expected to account for less than US$ 39 Mn by 2026 end. Immune & Digestive Health was the second largest segment, accounting for 20.7% of the halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market in the region in 2026 and is expected to account for more than US$ 20 Mn by 2026. Weight loss segment is estimated to grow at the lowest CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast years.

