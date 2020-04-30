COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Rotary Dryers to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2018 – 2026

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Rotary Dryers market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Rotary Dryers market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Rotary Dryers market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Rotary Dryers market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Rotary Dryers market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Rotary Dryers market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Rotary Dryers market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Relevant Takeaways from Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Rotary Dryers market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Rotary Dryers market

Recent advancements in the Rotary Dryers market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Rotary Dryers market

Rotary Dryers Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Rotary Dryers market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Rotary Dryers market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,

By End-User

Key Players

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in number of consolidations in the rotary dryer manufacture industry. This is primarily attributed to efforts among companies toward meeting rising demand for rotary dryers and gaining access to high-growth markets of Asia Pacific as well as to strengthen their footholds in regions such as Europe and North America.

In December 2016, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. acquired the thermal processing division of the U.S. based Heyl & Patterson Inc., which manufactures rotary dryers, calciners, and coolers for industrial application

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of rotary dryers market are listed below;

ThyssenKrupp AG

Metso Corporation

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.

Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.

Mitchell Dryers Ltd.

FEECO International, Inc.

YAMATO SANKO MFG. CO. LTD.

Anivi Ingenieria SA, among other rotary dryer manufacturer

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the rotary dryers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Rotary dryers also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The rotary dryers report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Rotary Dryers market: