End-Stage Renal Disease Market Analysis, Epidemiology and Market Forecast

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) also known as end-stage renal failure is the final, permanent stage of chronic kidney disease, where kidney function has declined to the point that the kidneys can no longer function on their own. In this condition, kidneys are only functioning at 10–15% of their normal capacity. A patient with end-stage renal failure must receive dialysis or kidney transplantation in order to survive for more than a few weeks.

ESRD is more common in men than women; however, statistics vary little across different regions. Based on the US Renal Data System (USRDS) annual data report, the prevalence of chronic renal failure between the years 2007 and 2011 was higher in women (15.1%) than in men (12.1%). However in most recent US Renal Data System, 57.8% of the patients with a new onset ESRD were men.

According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, about 15% of adults in the US are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease can often be treated before it progresses to end-stage renal failure or leads to other health problems.

The study conducted by Abbasi et al., titled “End-stage renal disease” estimates that the prevalence of ESRD in the US in 2007 was 1,698 cases per million population. In 2007, Japan also observed relatively high prevalence, i.e., 2,060 cases per million population of ESRD, which included only people receiving maintenance dialysis.

As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in United States the overall prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is in around 14% in general population. Over the years CKD may develop and lead to End-Stage renal disease (ESRD), i.e., Stage 5 CKD. At this stage most of the patients face kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplant for survival.

End-Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology

The End-Stage Renal Disease epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current End-Stage Renal Disease patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Major players such as Rockwell Medical Technologies, Aronora, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, etc. are developing various preventive and supportive care therapies for the ESRD. Expected launch of emerging therapies such as intravenous triferic, AB002, HEPLISAV-B, and others for the treatment and prevention of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), shall contribute to the market growth of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) during the forecast period (2020–2030).

