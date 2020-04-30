Ethanolamine Market Future Scope, Strategy and Outlook Till 2027: Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

The “Global Ethanolamine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the ethanolamine market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global ethanolamine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ethanolamine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Ethanolamine market globally. This report on ‘Ethanolamine market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Ethanolamines are ammonia compounds which are used as feedstock in the production of polishes, detergents, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates. They are present in many consumer and household cleaning products such as shampoos, sunscreens, and make-up bases. Ethanolamines are industrially used as an absorbent for gas treatment, as emulsifiers or foaming agents in cleaning products and as corrosion inhibitors.

The report also includes the profiles of key ethanolamine companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Daicel Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

INEOS

Koch Industries

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ethanolamine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ethanolamine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

