Global Automation Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of around 6% during Forecast Period, 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Automation Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The global automation market was approximately valued at USD billion in the year 2019 and is expected to generate a bulk revenue of around USD billion by the year 2025, by growing at a CAGR of around 6 % during the forecast period 2019- 2025. The market is growing due to several factors.

The global automation market is anticipated to show a considerable growth, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and drones, each of which are projected to nearly double in generating revenues over the time span of three years till the year 2025.

Automation is now an essential factor to most of the modern industries, and that is the reason why the industrial software development is highly crucial to fields including engineering, tech, and scientific research.

The major industry players in the global automation market include prominent names like Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Yokogawa Electric, ABB, Honeywell Solutions, Emerson Electric, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, among others.

The global automation market is segmented on the basis of its technology, type, end-user and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is bifurcated into Programmable Automation and Fixed Automation. On the basis of its technology, the market is divided into Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Automation Controller (PAC), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Human Machine Interface (HMI). The End-user segment includes, Machine Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical, Aerospace & Defense, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Automotive & Transportation, Electric Power Generation, and Mining & Metals. Geographically, the global automation market is segmented on the basis of its global regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle-East and the rest of the world.

Based on its regional demand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the upcoming years in terms of revenue. The growth of the automation market is majorly accredited to the presence of the major industry players in this region including Daimler, and Renault. Major players making investments in the automation system is driving the market growth in the forthcoming years. This region will be the major contributor to the market growth during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the second largest market for industrial automation. The trend is anticipated to continue in the upcoming years. Germany is projected to contribute the major share of the market and maintain its significant position in the forecast period. The requirement and demand for automation in the industry is expected to observe a quick growth in Europe.

