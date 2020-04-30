Global Pistol Grip Sprayer Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pistol Grip Sprayer Market market.

Global Pistol Grip Sprayer Market: Overview

Pistol grip sprayer or pistol grip spray bottle is a bottle attach to the nozzle to provide the facility to spray the liquid according to the requirement. It has a grip holding which is palm size, facilitating user to the target area where liquid need to be sprayed. It is available in different shape, size, and color used in commercial, residential, and industrial applications.

Global Pistol Grip Sprayer Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for pistol grip sprayer in various applications such as spraying, gardening chemicals, and cleaning is projected to drive growth of the pistol grip sprayer market over the next few years. Moreover, increasing usage of durable plastics for production of bottles and growing demand for customization in colors and shapes of bottles are factors projected to fuel growth of the pistol grip spray market. The environment friendly production process of these sprayers and innovative techniques used for launching various types of spray bottles to make it more appealing for the customers is are the factors boosting growth of the global market in the next few years.

However, stringent government regulations and rules regarding the quality of plastic used is a major factor is expected to restrain growth of the global market.

Global Pistol Grip Sprayer Market: Segment Analysis

Among the bottle material segments, the polyethylene terephthalate segment is expected to account significant revenue share in the target market.

Among the application segments, the pesticides segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue and projected to maintain its position over the next 10 years. Increasing demand for plastic grip sprayer in agricultural applications to spray pesticides and fertilizers to plants is projected to support growth of the segment.

Among the end use segments, the commercial segment is projected to register moderate growth rate in the global pistol grip sprayer market. Increasing demand for these sprayers in various commercial applications such as painting, cosmetics, and others is estimated to support growth of the segment.

Global Pistol Grip Sprayer Market: Region Analysis

North America market is expected to account for major share in the global market. Increasing demand for sprayers in various industrial application is expected to drive growth of the North America pistol grip sprayer market. In addition, growing demand for these sprayers in commercial and household applications is projected to support growth of the market in North America.

Europe pistol grip spray market is projected to grow steadily in the next few years. Increasing demand for sprayers as a convenient tool in various industrial applications is estimated to support growth of the Europe market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the next few years, owing to rapid industrialization, and availability of customized sprayers with various options.

Global Pistol Grip Sprayer Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by bottle material:

OPET

High-density Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Low-density Polyethylene

Segmentation by bottle shape:

Oblong

Square & tube

Oval

Round

Segmentation by application:

Pesticides

Water gun

Cosmetics

Paints

Cleaning

Gardening Chemicals

Segmentation by end use:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

