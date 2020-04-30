Global Planting Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Planting Equipment Market market.

The global organic beverage market report has been segmented on the basis of type, design, crop type, and region.

Global Planting Equipment Market: Introduction

Planting equipment is machinery used for seeding in agricultural application. Planting equipment consists of planters, seed drills, air seeders, and others.

Global Planting Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of equipment for agricultural applications to increase productivity is a key factor driving the growth of the planting equipment market. Growing awareness among farmers regarding modern agricultural techniques in developed countries is estimated to drive the growth of the global market. In addition, increasing number of government subsidies to promote modern agricultural techniques is estimated to drive the growth of the planting equipment market over the long run.

Moreover, the shortage of labors in developing and developed countries is anticipated to support the growth of the planting equipment market over the next 10 years.

However, lack of awareness among farmers coupled with lack of financial support are factors expected to hamper the growth of the planting equipment market.

Global Planting Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the seed drills segment is projected to grow steadily in the next 10 years. Increasing adoption of seed drills in plating cereal crops owing to cost-effectiveness as compared to other equipments, which is expected to support the growth of the segment. The planters segment is projected to grow moderately over the next few years.

Among the design segments, the mechanical segment is estimated to contribute a significant share in the planting equipment market. Easy availability of spare parts coupled with the low maintenance cost of mechanical planters or seeders are key factors driving the growth of the segment. The automatic segment is projected to register a lucrative growth rate in the planting equipment market.

Among the crop type segments, the cereals & grains segment is projected to register higher growth rate in the potential market. Increasing demand for food grains and cereals owing to rising population is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Global Planting Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The Europe planting equipment market is estimated to dominate the planting equipment market. Increasing adoption of latest agricultural technologies to improve productivity is a key factor driving the growth of the Europe market. Favorable government policies such as Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which provide financial help through subsidies is another factor anticipated to drive the growth of the planting equipment market in North America in the next 10 years.

The Asia Pacific planting equipment market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the next 10 years. Growing awareness among the farmers regarding the use of the latest agricultural techniques over traditional farming is anticipated to drive the growth of the planting equipment market in the Asia Pacific. Increasing adoption of machinery in agricultural application to improve the overall productivity is estimated to support the growth of the target market in this region.

Global Planting Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Air Seeders

Seed Drills

Planters

Others (box drill seeders and broadcast seeders)

Segmentation by Design:

Automatic

Mechanical

Segmentation by Crop Type:

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

