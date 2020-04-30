Global Plastic Container Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plastic Container Market market.

Global Plastic Container Market: Overview

Plastic containers are made up of variant plastic resins such as PET, LDPE, and others. It can be used for multipurpose applications including storage of food products, medicines, and for other utility purpose.

Global Plastic Container Market: Dynamics

Plastic has various properties including durability, light-weight, and cost-effective nature which makes it most frequently adopted packaging material. Plastic containers are widely used in numerous application including personal care products, chemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical products for storage, transportation, and disposition of the products, which plays an important role for growth of the global plastic container market. In addition, growing demand from the packaging industry is one of the key factor projected to propel demand for plastic containers market. Moreover, high spending power of the population along with shifting preferences to packaged and pre-cooked food and sales of plastic packaging in all its formats acting as another major factor estimated to propel growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities related to enhancement of products in terms of features and design are a factor expected to augment target market growth over the forecast period.

However, stringent rules and regulations regarding usage of the plastic may hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, storing extremely hot beverages such as coffee, tea, and food stuff in plastic containers may lead to contamination of the food which is a factor expected to challenge target market growth.

Global Plastic Container Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the bottle & jar segment is projected to register substantial growth, owing to various benefits offered by bottle & jar including durability and ability to store food conveniently.

Among the material segments, the polyethylene terephthalate(PET) segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to its properties including transparency, resistance to both heat and cold, electrical qualities, light weight, chemical proof, and abrasion proof.

Among the application segments, the food & beverages segment is projected to account for a notable revenue share of the global market. This is attributed to rising demand for plastic containers among food & beverage sector.

Global Plastic Container Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market for plastic container is expected to register substantial growth, owing to the increasing concerns regarding contaminants in drinking water. In addition, rising demand for plastic containers among household in order to store food products is another factor projected to fuel target market growth in the region.

Plastic containers market in North America is expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the target market, owing to the improving food & beverage sector coupled with spending on utility products.

Markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Plastic Container Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Bottles & Jars

Cups & Bowls

Bags & Pouches

Others (Pails and Clamshells)

Segmentation by Material:

Polyethylene terephthalate(PET)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene(PP)

Polyvinyl chloride(PVC)

Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer goods

Personal Care

