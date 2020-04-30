Global Plastic Waste Management Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plastic Waste Management Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Plastic Waste Management Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Plastic waste management Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global plastic waste management market report has been segmented on the basis of polymer type, service, source, end user, and region.

Global Plastic Waste Management Market: Overview

Various types of plastic products in the form of containers, packaging materials, bags, equipments, toys, etc. have become integral part of daily life of an individual. Plastic products are non“degradable and remains in the ecosystem even after several years and causes adverse effect on the ecosystem. Plastic recycling is also having limitations as it can be recycled only for two to three times as thermal degradation reduces strength of the material made with plastic. Plastic waste management includes collection, transportation, recycling, and disposal of plastic waste. In case of recycling plastic, it collects all the plastic waste and processes it into useful products.

Global Plastic Waste Management Market: Dynamics

Growing population, coupled with rapid industrialization as well as urbanization are resulting into high amount of plastic waste. Stringent government rules and regulations regarding plastic waste is a major factor expected to boost adoption for waste management services and drives growth of the global plastic waste management market over the forecast period. Plastic waste management includes collection, sorting, baling, crushing and washing, regeneration, and converting plastic waste into semi finite products, is anticipated to propel demand for services and drives target market. However, improper plastic waste management causes water and land pollution, and releases toxic gases such as carbon monoxide, Sulphur dioxide, phosgene, and other deadly oxides in the atmosphere which may affect ecosystems and restrain growth of the global market. in addition, lack of infrastructure for proper plastic waste management compared to the amount of generated plastic waste is another challenging factor that could affect growth of the market. Growing awareness regarding requirements of plastic waste management among individuals is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the global market.

Global Plastic Waste Management Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of end user, the packaging segment is expected dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing use of cost-effective plastic which is designed for one-time use is a factor supporting growth of the segment in the plastic waste management market. Growing use of plastic packaging for food and beverages, electronic appliances, cloths, etc. is also a factor anticipated to fuel growth of packaging segment.

Global Plastic Waste Management Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding importance of waste management is a factor driving growth of the target market in the region. Europe accounts for second-highest share in the potential market, owing to stringent government regulation in countries in the region. Market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to government initiatives and awareness regarding plastic waste management especially in developing countries such as China and India in the region.

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Polymer Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Others (Bakelite, Thermoset, etc.)

Segmentation by Service:

Collection and Transportation

Incineration

Recycling

Disposal

Segmentation by Source:

Commercial and Institutional

Industrial

Residential

Others (Agricultural Waste, Construction, etc.)

Segmentation by End User:

Building and Construction

Textile and Clothing

Automotive

Packaging

Furniture

Others (Aerospace and Defense, Electronic Components and Appliances, etc.)

