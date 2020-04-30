Global Plastisols Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plastisols Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Plastisols Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global plastisols market report has been segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region.

Global Plastisols Market Overview.

Plastisol is a suspension of PVC or other polymer particles in a liquid plasticizer it flows as a liquid and can be used in a heated mold. When heated to around 177 degrees Celsius, plastic particles dissolve and mixture turns into a gel of high viscosity. On cooling below 60 degrees C, a flexible, permanently plasticized solid product is resulted.

Global Plastisols Market Dynamics:

Increasing construction activities in developed and developing countries is resulting in increasing demand for paint and coating products and plastisols having wide applicability in paint & coating products, owing to their superior properties such as excellent process-ability, low odor, and low VOC emissions are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market.

Adhesives have become a prime technology component in automotive applications, as they are continuously replacing mechanical fasteners, and have superior bonding & joining properties when compared to traditional methods, like nuts and screws. Increasing automotive sale in developing countries, coupled with wide applicability plastisols in automotive sector, owing to their properties such as high heat stability and high dispersion is another factor expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, increasing number of fire safety regulations across automotive industries and need for compliance with quality standards, is resulting into growing demand of plastisols. In addition, growing demand for high-quality performance in apparel industry, coupled with rising standards of protective clothing, and increasing demand for technical textiles is another factor expected to further boost growth of the global plastisols market to certain extent.

However, toxic nature of PVC and Phthalates is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to certain extent.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D activities by major players are expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities by major players through strategic mergers and acquisitions is another factor expected to further support growth of the market to certain extent.

Region Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing automotive sale, rising construction activities, and presence of major players operating in the emerging economies such as India and China. The markets in North America and Europe are expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to increasing upgradation of present infrastructure and reconstruction activities in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the market to certain extent in this region.

The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to increasing presence of major paint & coating manufacturers through shifting their base in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Plastisols Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Coatings

Moldings

Screen Printing

Adhesives & Sealants

By End-use Industry:

Textile

Construction

Transportation

Metal Finishing

Defense

Others (Toys, Recreational/Sports/Leisure)

