Global Polyglycerol Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Polyglycerol Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global polyglycerol market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Global Polyglycerol Market: Introduction

Polyglycerol esters also are known as glycerin fatty acid esters are food emulsifiers used as a texture stabilizer, antioxidant, and emulsifying agent in the food industry. These esters are soluble in organic solvents and partly soluble in water and other liquids. Polyglycerol esters are used in various applications such as cosmetics, food & beverage, textile, pharmaceutical, and various other industries.

Global Polyglycerol market: Dynamics

Growing demand for polyglycerol in the personal care industry is expected to augment the growth of the target market. Increasing demand for thickeners, spreading agents, inert ingredients, and additives, in the food industry is projected to drive the growth of the potential market over a few years. Moreover, rising demand for low-fat food in developed and developing countries owing to increasing health consciousness is estimated to support the growth of the global market.

However, fluctuating raw material prices is anticipated to slow down the growth of the polyglycerol market over a few years.

Global Polyglycerol Market: Product Analysis

Among product segments, the PG 3 segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate in the global market. Rising demand for PG 3 in the food industry, in applications such as cakes, ice creams, chocolates, baked products, and others is anticipated to support the growth of the segment.

Global Polyglycerol Market: Application Analysis

Among application segments, the personal care segment is estimated to account a significant share in the potential market. Increasing demand for personal care products in developed countries is a major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. The food & beverage segment is projected to grow at a higher rate over a few years. Rising demand for emulsifier in the food industry is projected to drive the growth of the segment.

Global Polyglycerol Market: Regional Insights

Asia Pacific polyglycerol market is projected to contribute a major share in the polyglycerol market. Increasing demand for polyglycerol in cosmetic, food & beverage, and other industries is a major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific. Growing demand for personal care products in the region owing to increasing spending power and changing living standards of individuals is estimated to support the growth of the Asia Pacific polyglycerol market in the next 10 years.

Asia Pacific is projected to contribute major revenue share in the global polyglycerol market, followed by Europe. The polyglycerol market in Europe is estimated to grow at a steady rate over a few years. Growing cosmetics industry in the region owing to the high adoption of new trends among individuals is another factor anticipated to augment the growth of Europe polyglycerol market. The UK polyglycerol market is projected to dominate the polyglycerol market in the region followed by France and Germany. Increasing demand for polyglycerol in food & beverage and personal care industry in countries the in the region is another factor anticipated to support revenue growth of Europe polyglycerol market.

Global Polyglycerol Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

PG 2

PG 3

PG 4

PG 6

PG 10

Segmentation by Application:

Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Other (Surfactants & Detergents, Lubricants, and Textile)

