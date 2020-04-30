Global Polymer Emulsion Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polymer Emulsion Market market.

Introduction

An emulsion is a result when two or more liquids that are immiscible are mixed. Emulsions are part of more general class of two-phase systems of matter called colloid. Polymer emulsion is completed by process of the emulsion polymerization, in which emulsification of monomer is prepared in the presence of surfactant, particularly sodium stearate and water. Monomers used in process of emulsion polymerization are acrylonitrile, butadiene, styrene, methacrylate ester, and acrylate ester. Polymer emulsions are specialty polymers that are used in the production of specialty chemicals such as paints and coatings, adhesives, offset inks, paper and paperboards, construction chemicals, and textiles. Polymer emulsion manufacturing is an eco-friendly process, and the produced polymers have very lean volatile organic compounds and high molecular weight.

Dynamics

Inclining adoption rate of polymer emulsion across different end-use industries such as paint and coating and paper and paperboard is a major factor projected to drive the global polymer emulsion market growth. Rising demand for polymer emulsion from the adhesives and sealants applications is another factor projected to drive growth of the global polymer emulsion market.

Shift in trend from solvent-based to water-based formulations is another factor expected to drive demand of polymer emulsion in various adhesives applications, is a factor expected to drive the global market growth. Increasing government initiatives in order to promote manufacturing and technology industries is another factor expected to boost demand for the polymer emulsion. This is another key factor expected to drive the target market growth.

Expansion in the packaging industry, stringent regulations regarding VOC content emission, and growing awareness about eco-friendly products are other factors expected to drive the global polymer emulsion market growth. Moreover, increasing investment in the oil and gas sector in developing as well as developed countries and building and construction industry is expected to offer revenue growth opportunities for the major players operating in the global market.

However, inconsistent cost of raw material is a major factor projected to hamper the global polymer emulsion market growth.

Segment Insights

Among the type segments, the acrylic polymer emulsion segment is estimated to account for moderate revenue share in the global polymer emulsion market. The revenue of the acrylic polymer emulsion segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Among the application segments, the paint and coating segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global polymer emulsion market. The revenue of the paint and coating segment is projected to register moderate CAGR.

Region Insights

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for moderate revenue share in the global polymer emulsion market. The polymer emulsion market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth, owing to rapid growth in the paint and coating and packaging industries in the countries in region.

Global Polymer Emulsion Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsion

SB Latex

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper & Paperboard

Others

