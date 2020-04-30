Global Population Health Management Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Population Health Management Market market.

Global Population Health Management Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights, and offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global population health management market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global population health management market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from various sources regarding the target market. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts, with the primary objective being to provide a holistic view of the target market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as current impact, in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in the near and distant future.

Introduction:

Population Health Management is a comprehensive process of accumulating patient data across numerous health data technology resources, analyzing and studying of that information, and segregating that information into a distinct patient record, and taking actions through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial possibilities. Business tools are used in population health management programs to collect data and provide a comprehensive clinical information of any patient. Further, this information is used to track and improve the clinical possibilities at a lower cost.

Dynamics:

The global population health management market is expected to register a significant growth over the forecast period. One of the primary factors contributing to growth of the global population health management market is rising adoption of IT health care solution coupled with increasing chronic disease across the globe. In addition, increasing urbanization coupled with unhealthy lifestyle approaches is leading to occurrence of several chronic diseases, leading to growth of the global population health management over the forecast period. Moreover, owing to several benefit of benefits of PHM tools such as data storage, data integration and remote health management is also expected to fuel growth of the global population health management market over the forecast period.

Lack of population health management program, coupled with lack of awareness of such programs in developing economies is expected to have a negative impact on growth of the global market. In addition, high cost associated with the installation of population health management program may restrain growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Increasing strategic acquisition and partnership among various market players in order to strengthen the regional presence is also expected to create ample revenue generation opportunities for the players in the global market.

Information collection with the help of wearable health technology, partnership with community organization to increase the visibility among the low socioeconomic statuses are some of the recent trends which are expected to fuel growth of the global market.

Analysis by Region:

North America market is currently dominating the global population health management market, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing health care expenses in the region. In addition, increasing incentives and investments by the government of various countries in order to improve their individual county wise health statistics, is also driving growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific market is expected to register a high growth rate over the forecast period, with a major contribution from countries like Australia and Japan.

Global Population Health Management Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Software

Services

Segmentation by End User:

Payers

Providers

Employer Groups

Government Bodies

