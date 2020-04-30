Global Position Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Position Sensor Market market.

Global Position Sensor Market: Overview

Position sensor is used to detect and measure position with reference to certain fixed point position or point. It also provides positional feedback to the device. Position sensor is used to measure angular, linear, or multi-axis displacement whereas linear sensors are used to detect linear position and angular sensors are used to detect angular position. Potentiometer is most commonly used position sensor. Various types of position sensors are available such as Eddy“current based position sensor, capacitive position sensors, hall effect based magnetic position sensors, linear voltage differential transformers, optical position sensors, fiber-optic position sensor, and magnetostrictive linear position sensor. Position sensors are majorly used in medical equipments, drive-by-wire cars and aircraft systems, packaging machines, etc.

Global Position Sensor Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for position sensor devices for detection and measurement purpose in various manufacturing industries for measuring distance, position, and length is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Position sensors are used in tactical advanced land inertial navigator in military vehicles. Growing adoption of position sensor for navigation applications in defence and aerospace is another factor anticipated to bolster growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing demand of position sensor in robotics and automation is also expected to propel market growth in the near future.

However, high cost of components and limited distance sensing accessibility of inductive position sensors may hamper demand of position sensors and restrain growth of the global position sensor market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, growing preference for noncontact position sensor and increasing automation in industrial sector can create a lucrative opportunity for players in the target market.

Global Position Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

Among the sensor type, the linear position sensor segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to register lucrative growth rate in the near future. Increasing use of linear position sensor for testing and measuring, power generation, aviation, and industrial automation is supporting growth of the segment in the global market.

Among the end use industry, the automotive segment is expected to expected to account for major share over the forecast period. Position sensor plays crucial role in modern automotive applications such as detection of position of seat, wiper, and providing output to engine control module.

Global Position Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for major shares in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to growing adoption of automation in automotive and consumer electronics markets especially in countries in the region such as China, India, South Korean, and Japan. Market in Europe is anticipated to register a lucrative growth rate in the near future, followed by North America.

Global Position Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Sensor Type:

Rotary Position Sensor

Rotary Potentiometer

Resolver

Rotary Variable Differential Transformer (RVDT)

Rotary Encoder

Linear Position Sensor

Linear Potentiometer

Magnetostrictive Sensor

Laser Position Sensor

Linear Encoder

Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT)

Segmentation by Contact Type:

Non-Contact

Contact

Segmentation by Application:

Robotics

Machine Tools

Material Handling

Motion Systems

Test Equipment

Others

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Aerospace

Automotive

Manufacturing

Packaging

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

