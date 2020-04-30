Global Poultry Feed Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Poultry Feed Market market.

Global Poultry Feed Market: Overview

Poultry farming is a profitable and popular business worldwide. Poultry birds require energy for good health, proper growth, and egg production. Nourishment of poultry birds is a major part of poultry farming and feeds are processed according to the required end-product. Poultry meat and eggs provide quality animal proteins as well as various minerals and vitamins. Poultry products are consumed more for animal protein in developing countries and in low income countries. Moreover, there is no taboo related to the consumption of poultry products, unlike some other meat products such as pork and beef. Also, preference for white meat over red has been increasing in the recent past owing to associated health benefits. Poultry feed is food for farm poultry. This includes food/feed for chickens, geese, ducks, and other domestic birds. Starter feed is protein-dense feed for baby chicks. Grower feed is for teenage chooks aged between 6 to 20 weeks old. Layer feed comprises a balance of protein, calcium, vitamins and minerals to encourages egg laying abilities. Mash is the most commonly available feed and is an unprocessed and loose type of chicken feed, and is like the texture of potting soil. Another variety of mash is crumble. It comprises compact pellets, and has a texture similar to oatmeal. Other types of feed include shell grit, chicken scratch, fermented feed, broiler varieties, medicated, and unmedicated. In addition, two basic categories of fishmeal are available, and these include fishmeal produced from fish caught for human consumption. The fish could be salmon and tuna; however, fishmeal is also processed using specific fish netted for meal.

Dynamics:

Increasing demand for processed poultry food products is a major primary factor expected to boost growth of the global poultry feed market. According to OECD, Latin America, North America, and Europe are major beef consuming regions. As per FAS/USDA data, global beef consumption in 2016 was 129.5 billion pounds. However, consumption of beef in matured economies is decreasing, and preference for poultry meat has been increasing substantially in the recent past. In addition, increasing population coupled with rising disposable income among individual are some factors projected to drive the global poultry feed market growth.

However, rising number of diseases such as bird flu is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the target market. In addition, fluctuating raw material prices is another factor expected to restrain growth of the global poultry feed market to a certain extent.

Acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches by prominent players with a view to expanding business and opportunities is expected to gain traction and support revenue growth of the market over the next 10 years.

Segment Analysis:

By type:

Among the type segment, the broilers type segment is expected to contribute to the highest revenue share.

By additives type:

Among the additives type segments, the feed acidifier is expected to dominate the global poultry feed market in terms of revenue share.

Region Analysis:

Asia Pacific poultry feed market is projected to account for major market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing poultry meat and products consumption, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, and increasing population are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of poultry feed in countries in Asia Pacific.

Markets in North America and Europe are expected to register an inclining growth rate over the next 10 years. This is primarily attributed to larger meat-eating population, robust economic growth, and availability of high nutrition value feed grain in countries in the region.

Global Poultry Feed Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Broiler

Breeder

Layer

Turkey

Segmentation by Additives type:

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Feed enzymes

Feed acidifiers

