Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pre-Printed Tape Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pre-Printed Tape Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pre-Printed Tape Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Pre-Printed Tape Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Pre-Printed Tape Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global pre-printed tape market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, technology, printing ink, product, application, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Pre-Printed Tape Market: Overview

The pre-printed tape is used mostly for packaging purpose with messages, warnings, and instructions. There are several applications and the number of advantages of using pre-printed tapes such as improve traceability, easily identifiable, attractive, look professional and branding and advertising which help to product stand out.

Global Pre-Printed Tape Market: Dynamics

The demand of pre-printed tape is increasing due to its properties such as lightweight, holding power, flexibility, transparency, and tear & wear resistance is key factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. In addition to ensuring the product is securely closed while transportation, pre-printed cautions, warnings, and reducing damages is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Food & Beverage industry is major end-use applications industries for promoting and branding new products is accountable for the growth of the global pre-printed tape market.

However, the high cost of quality pre-printed tape and evaporation of ink which makes it difficult for small enterprises to adopt the pre-printed tape is major factors expected to restraint growth of the global market.

Global Pre-Printed Tape Market: Segment Analysis

Among the raw material segments, the polypropylene segment is expected to account the major share of the market revenue over the forecast period. To increasing demand for lightweight materials, low cost, and high durability property of polypropylene is expected to support demand in the printing application. The polyvinyl chloride segment is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue contribution, owing to properties such as fire resistance and cost-effective.

Among the printing ink segments, the water-based ink offers low printing cost, better performance, less damage to the environment & people is fueling the market over the forecast period.

Among the product segments, the hot melt carton sealing segment is the largest market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The growing demand for hot melt carton sealing due to long shelf life and do not lose thickness through solidifying is expected to drive the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Pre-Printed Tape Market: Regional Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant revenue contribution to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand for pre-printed tape owing to rising demand and end-use applications in various industries including in food & beverages, transportation & logistics, pharmaceutical, and others are further expected to support market growth over the forecast period.

North America pre-printed tape market is estimated to register for significant revenue share in the target market. Middle East & African market is expected to significant growth owing to growing demand for polypropylene pre-printed tape as it offers high resistance to heat and moisture.

Global Pre-Printed Tape Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Acrylic

Hot melt

Water-based

Solvent-based

Segmentation by Raw Material:

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Aluminium and copper foils

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Bundling

Carton Sealing

Tamper Evident Seals

Product and Company Identification

Other

Others Segmentation by End-user:

Food & beverage

Transportation & logistics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Pre-Printed Tape Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580