Global Sourcing and Contract Management Market Significantly Hit by Lack of Consumer Demand; Scenario Post COVID-19 Crisis Likely to Remain Gloom

Global Sourcing and Contract Management Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Sourcing and Contract Management market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Sourcing and Contract Management by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Sourcing and Contract Management market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Sourcing and Contract Management market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Sourcing and Contract Management market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, JDA Software Group, Zycus, Vroozi, Cegid Group, GEP, Tradogram, Ivalua, GT Nexus, Ivalua and Infor are some of key players in sourcing and contract management market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sourcing and Contract Management Market Segments

Sourcing and Contract Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Sourcing and Contract Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Sourcing and Contract Management Market

Sourcing and Contract Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Sourcing and Contract Management Market

Sourcing and Contract Management Technology

Value Chain of Sourcing and Contract Management

Sourcing and Contract Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Sourcing and Contract Management Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Sourcing and Contract Management Market US Canada

Latin America Sourcing and Contract Management Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Sourcing and Contract Management Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Sourcing and Contract Management Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Sourcing and Contract Management Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Sourcing and Contract Management Market

Middle East and Africa Sourcing and Contract Management Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Sourcing and Contract Management market:

What is the structure of the Sourcing and Contract Management market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Sourcing and Contract Management market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Sourcing and Contract Management market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Sourcing and Contract Management Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Sourcing and Contract Management market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Sourcing and Contract Management market

