Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Electrical Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2026
The global Electrical market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Electrical market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Electrical market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Electrical market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Electrical market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Companies profiled in the report include Legrand S.A., ABB Ltd., Atkore International Holdings Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, GE Co., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Wipro Limited, Al Fanar, Hesham El-Sewedy Ent, Hager, TECON, Lutron, Debbas, Leviton, Al-Abdulkarim Holdings Co., SESCO, Waha Electric Co., Electric House, K.S.C Limited, and Al Fozan. The report would allow electrical and lighting product manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about electrical and lighting product manufacturing, designing, marketing, and growth strategies, and thereby gain competitive advantage in the market.
Market Segmentation of Saudi Arabia Electrical Market:
Saudi Arabia Electrical Market, by Solutions
- Electrical Solutions
- Lighting Solutions
Saudi Arabia Electrical Solutions Market, by Products
- Metallic Cable Management Systems
- Cable Tray Systems
- Cable Conduit Systems
- Raceway Systems
- Others (Floor Ducts & Junction Boxes, etc.)
- Low Voltage (LV) Systems
- LV Switchgears
- Isolators
- Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS)
- LV Panel Boards
- Others (LV Components, etc.)
- Wiring Devices
- Sockets & Extension Leads
- Connectors
- Switches
- Others (Electrical Accessories, etc.)
- Lighting Control Systems
- Lightning Protection Systems
- Lightning Protection
- Conventional Systems
- Non-conventional Systems (ESE)
- Earthing Protection
- Earthing Systems
- Surge Protection Devices
- Others (UPS Systems, etc.)
- Lightning Protection
Saudi Arabia Lighting Solutions, by Technology
- LED Lighting
- Other Lighting
Saudi Arabia Lighting Solutions, by Applications
- Commercial Lighting
- Decorative Lighting
- Flood Lighting
- Hospital Lighting
- Street Lighting
- Tunnel Lighting
- Pool Lighting
- Area Lighting
- Cinema and Theater Lighting
- Solar Lighting
Saudi Arabia Lighting Control Systems Market, by Application
- Commercial Applications
- Hospitality Applications (Including GRMS)
- Home Automation Systems
- Sensor Automation Systems
- Wireless Automation Systems
- Other Commercial Applications
- Home Automation Systems
- Sensor Automation Systems
- Wireless Automation Systems
- Hospitality Applications (Including GRMS)
- Residential Applications
- Home Automation Systems
- Villas
- Others
- Sensor Automation Systems
- Wireless Automation Systems
- Home Automation Systems
Each market player encompassed in the Electrical market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Electrical market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Electrical Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electrical market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Electrical market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
