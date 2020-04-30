Global Well Intervention Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

Companies in the Well Intervention market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Well Intervention market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Latest Insights on the Global Well Intervention Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the Well Intervention market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Well Intervention market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Well Intervention market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

Notable Developments and Innovations in Well Intervention Market

Leading players operating in the well intervention market are concentrating on various organic & inorganic methods such as merger & acquisitions to improve their presence in the global market scenario. Some of the developments include:

In February 2018, Schlumberger Limited, a key player in the well intervention market, launched its motion-compensated intervention tower for advanced intervention operations on deepwater tension-leg platforms. The company had acquired all the outstanding shares of Cameron in April 2016, with an aim to create technology driven growth.

In January 2018, Halliburton was assigned to develop and deliver integrated well intervention campaign, plugging nearly 20 offshore wells in Norway at a very low cost.

Some other players in the global well intervention market include HELIX ESG, Weatherford International Plc, National Oilwell Varco, Expro Group, GE, Deepwell AS, Hunting Energy Services, Oceaneering International, Inc., Archer, Basic Energy Services, Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., Precision Drilling Corporation, and Superior Energy Services Inc.

