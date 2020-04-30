How is Rising Product Demand from Aerospace Industry Driving 3D Printing Filaments Market?

The aerospace industry is witnessing significant growth primarily due to the expanding tourism industry. According to the International Air Transport Association, the global commercial airlines reached $812.0 billion in 2018 from $755 billion in 2017. This growth in the revenue of the aviation companies has resulted in the increased sales of commercial aircraft across the globe. The rise in the development of new aircraft has further led to the growing production of aircraft components. Additive manufacturing, as it is being recognized as an effective manufacturing process,is used for the production of these components. Owing to this, the requirement for 3D printing filaments from the aerospace industry is also rising.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/3d-printing-filaments-market/report-sample

3D printing filaments find application in various industries, namely aerospace & defense, consumer goods, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and others (which include electronics, jewelry, fashion, food, art & sculpture, and architecture). Out of these, the largest demand for 3D printing filaments was created by the aerospace & defense industry during 2014–2018 and the situation is expected to remain the same during the forecast period as well. The highest growth in demand for these materials is projected to registered by the consumer goods application in the coming years.

The rising requirement for 3D printed components in the automotive industry is also contributing significantly to the growth of the 3D printing filaments market. The automobile sales in different countries is growing due to the increasing disposable income of people. Several automobile components, including air ducts, bezels, interior accessories, full scale panels, and functional mounting brackets, are being developed by making use of the 3D printing technology. The production of these parts requires filaments such as nylon, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, photopolymer, and polylactic acid as raw materials, which is why the need for 3D printing filaments is increasing.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=3d-printing-filaments-market

While earlier subtractive manufacturing was an extensively utilized manufacturing method for the production of different products, now the preference has shifted to filament-based 3D printing processes. Subtractive manufacturing required a large number of machines for the manufacturing of products which resulted in high production cost and time and allocation of more manpower. However, the utilization of 3D printing technology by various industries has increased, majorly because of the need for producing complex products, product customization, and reducing wastage. Hence, it is due to all these factors that the need for 3D printing filaments is rising.

North America to hold the largest share in the 3D printing filaments market

Globally, North America held the largest share in the 3D printing filaments market, with a contribution of over 40%, in terms of value, in 2018. The demand for these filaments in the U.S. is very high, owing to the country’s highly advanced aerospace and defense industry. The 3D printing filaments are used in the manufacturing of highly complex aerospace components, thereby driving the market growth in the region.