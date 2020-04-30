Immunoassay market 2020 size, value, future trends and foremost players like f. Hoffmann-la roche ltd.,abbott,siemens,biomérieux sa,bd.

The Immunoassay Market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Product, Applications, and End-User, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

The Global Immunoassay Market is US$ 21,800.0 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 37,987.8 Mn by 2027.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Immunoassay market globally. This report on ‘Immunoassay market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Immunoassay is used to measure the concentration of small molecules such as lipids, protein, nucleic acids, etc. in solutions using antigen-antibody reactions. It is majorly used to detect several infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the primary global public health issue.

Key Players:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Abbott Siemens bioMérieux SA BD Danaher Corporation Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Sysmex Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Quidel Corporation

Immunoassay Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Global Immunoassay Market by product was led by reagents and kits segment. In 2018, the reagents & kits accounted for the largest market share in the global immunoassay market. The various kits are used for the detection of multiple proteins and molecules that include growth factors, cytokines, and markers for infectious diseases, tumor, diabetes, drugs, small molecules, and more. The reagents used in the immunoassay include antibodies, sample diluents, conjugate stabilizer diluents, coating and wash buffers, and substrates for immunoassays. The extensive usage of the products for the discovery of ailment-causing pathogens in dengue, HIV, and cancer and other chronic diseases. Thus, Owing to above mentioned factors it is expected that the market is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

