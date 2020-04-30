Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on GMO Corn Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 to 2026

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the GMO Corn market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the GMO Corn market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the GMO Corn market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the GMO Corn market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Competition Tracking

Companies spearheading the global production of GMO corn have been profiled in the report. These include, AgReliant Genetics LLC, BASF, Bayer CropScience, Canterra Seeds, Dow Agroscience, DuPont, Groupe Limagrain, Kleinwanzlebener Saatzuch SAAT SE, Land O'Lakes, Monsanto Company, Syngenta AG, and Takii Seed. Majority of these companies are expected to focus on extending collaborations with governments and capitalize from initiatives promoting the GMO cultivation practices to meet future demands.

Important questions pertaining to the GMO Corn market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the GMO Corn market? What are the prospects of the GMO Corn market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the GMO Corn market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the GMO Corn market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

