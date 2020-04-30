Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Premium Cycling Market | Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Premium Cycling Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Premium Cycling Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Premium Cycling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Premium Cycling Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Premium Cycling Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Premium Cycling market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Premium Cycling Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Premium Cycling Market: Giant Bicycles, Hero Cycles, TI Cycles, Trek Bikes, Shanghai Phonex, Canyon, Pinarello, Colnago, Firefox Bikes, Raleigh, Focus Bikes, Felt Bicycles, Eddy Merckx Bikes, BMC Switzerland, GT Bicycles, Salsa Cycles, Cervelo, Bianchi, Surly Bikes, Accell Group, Diamondback Bicycles, Kona Bikes, Santa Cruz Bicycles

Global Premium Cycling Market Segmentation By Product: 20 Inch, 24 Inch, 26 Inch, 27 Inch, Others

Global Premium Cycling Market Segmentation By Application: Transportation Tools, Recreation, Racing, Physical Training, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Premium Cycling Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Premium Cycling Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Premium Cycling Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Premium Cycling Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Premium Cycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 20 Inch

1.4.3 24 Inch

1.4.4 26 Inch

1.4.5 27 Inch

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Premium Cycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation Tools

1.5.3 Recreation

1.5.4 Racing

1.5.5 Physical Training

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Premium Cycling Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Premium Cycling Industry

1.6.1.1 Premium Cycling Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Premium Cycling Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions

1.6.4 Proposal for Premium Cycling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Premium Cycling Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Premium Cycling Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Premium Cycling Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Premium Cycling, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Premium Cycling Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Premium Cycling Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Premium Cycling Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Premium Cycling Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Premium Cycling Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Premium Cycling Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Premium Cycling Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Premium Cycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Premium Cycling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Premium Cycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Premium Cycling Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Premium Cycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Premium Cycling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Premium Cycling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Premium Cycling Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Premium Cycling Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Premium Cycling Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Premium Cycling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Premium Cycling Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Premium Cycling Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Premium Cycling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Premium Cycling Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Premium Cycling Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Premium Cycling Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Premium Cycling Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Premium Cycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Premium Cycling Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Premium Cycling Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Premium Cycling Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Premium Cycling Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Premium Cycling Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Premium Cycling Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Premium Cycling by Country

6.1.1 North America Premium Cycling Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Premium Cycling Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Premium Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Premium Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Premium Cycling by Country

7.1.1 Europe Premium Cycling Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Premium Cycling Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Premium Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Premium Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Premium Cycling by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Premium Cycling Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Premium Cycling Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Premium Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Premium Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Premium Cycling by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Premium Cycling Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Premium Cycling Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Premium Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Premium Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Premium Cycling by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Premium Cycling Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Premium Cycling Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Premium Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Premium Cycling Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Giant Bicycles

11.1.1 Giant Bicycles Corporation Information

11.1.2 Giant Bicycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Giant Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Giant Bicycles Premium Cycling Products Offered

11.1.5 Giant Bicycles Recent Development

11.2 Hero Cycles

11.2.1 Hero Cycles Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hero Cycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Hero Cycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Hero Cycles Premium Cycling Products Offered

11.2.5 Hero Cycles Recent Development

11.3 TI Cycles

11.3.1 TI Cycles Corporation Information

11.3.2 TI Cycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 TI Cycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 TI Cycles Premium Cycling Products Offered

11.3.5 TI Cycles Recent Development

11.4 Trek Bikes

11.4.1 Trek Bikes Corporation Information

11.4.2 Trek Bikes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Trek Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Trek Bikes Premium Cycling Products Offered

11.4.5 Trek Bikes Recent Development

11.5 Shanghai Phonex

11.5.1 Shanghai Phonex Corporation Information

11.5.2 Shanghai Phonex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Shanghai Phonex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Shanghai Phonex Premium Cycling Products Offered

11.5.5 Shanghai Phonex Recent Development

11.6 Canyon

11.6.1 Canyon Corporation Information

11.6.2 Canyon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Canyon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Canyon Premium Cycling Products Offered

11.6.5 Canyon Recent Development

11.7 Pinarello

11.7.1 Pinarello Corporation Information

11.7.2 Pinarello Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Pinarello Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Pinarello Premium Cycling Products Offered

11.7.5 Pinarello Recent Development

11.8 Colnago

11.8.1 Colnago Corporation Information

11.8.2 Colnago Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Colnago Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Colnago Premium Cycling Products Offered

11.8.5 Colnago Recent Development

11.9 Firefox Bikes

11.9.1 Firefox Bikes Corporation Information

11.9.2 Firefox Bikes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Firefox Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Firefox Bikes Premium Cycling Products Offered

11.9.5 Firefox Bikes Recent Development

11.10 Raleigh

11.10.1 Raleigh Corporation Information

11.10.2 Raleigh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Raleigh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Raleigh Premium Cycling Products Offered

11.10.5 Raleigh Recent Development

11.12 Felt Bicycles

11.12.1 Felt Bicycles Corporation Information

11.12.2 Felt Bicycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Felt Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Felt Bicycles Products Offered

11.12.5 Felt Bicycles Recent Development

11.13 Eddy Merckx Bikes

11.13.1 Eddy Merckx Bikes Corporation Information

11.13.2 Eddy Merckx Bikes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Eddy Merckx Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Eddy Merckx Bikes Products Offered

11.13.5 Eddy Merckx Bikes Recent Development

11.14 BMC Switzerland

11.14.1 BMC Switzerland Corporation Information

11.14.2 BMC Switzerland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 BMC Switzerland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 BMC Switzerland Products Offered

11.14.5 BMC Switzerland Recent Development

11.15 GT Bicycles

11.15.1 GT Bicycles Corporation Information

11.15.2 GT Bicycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 GT Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 GT Bicycles Products Offered

11.15.5 GT Bicycles Recent Development

11.16 Salsa Cycles

11.16.1 Salsa Cycles Corporation Information

11.16.2 Salsa Cycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Salsa Cycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Salsa Cycles Products Offered

11.16.5 Salsa Cycles Recent Development

11.17 Cervelo

11.17.1 Cervelo Corporation Information

11.17.2 Cervelo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Cervelo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Cervelo Products Offered

11.17.5 Cervelo Recent Development

11.18 Bianchi

11.18.1 Bianchi Corporation Information

11.18.2 Bianchi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Bianchi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Bianchi Products Offered

11.18.5 Bianchi Recent Development

11.19 Surly Bikes

11.19.1 Surly Bikes Corporation Information

11.19.2 Surly Bikes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Surly Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Surly Bikes Products Offered

11.19.5 Surly Bikes Recent Development

11.20 Accell Group

11.20.1 Accell Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 Accell Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Accell Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Accell Group Products Offered

11.20.5 Accell Group Recent Development

11.21 Diamondback Bicycles

11.21.1 Diamondback Bicycles Corporation Information

11.21.2 Diamondback Bicycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Diamondback Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Diamondback Bicycles Products Offered

11.21.5 Diamondback Bicycles Recent Development

11.22 Kona Bikes

11.22.1 Kona Bikes Corporation Information

11.22.2 Kona Bikes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Kona Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Kona Bikes Products Offered

11.22.5 Kona Bikes Recent Development

11.23 Santa Cruz Bicycles

11.23.1 Santa Cruz Bicycles Corporation Information

11.23.2 Santa Cruz Bicycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Santa Cruz Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Santa Cruz Bicycles Products Offered

11.23.5 Santa Cruz Bicycles Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Premium Cycling Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Premium Cycling Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Premium Cycling Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Premium Cycling Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Premium Cycling Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Premium Cycling Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Premium Cycling Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Premium Cycling Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Premium Cycling Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Premium Cycling Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Premium Cycling Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Premium Cycling Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Premium Cycling Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Premium Cycling Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Premium Cycling Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Premium Cycling Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

