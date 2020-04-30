Ketogenic Diet Market Detailed Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Regional, and Global Industry Forecast to 2027

The Ketogenic Diet Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. On the basis of product type, the global ketogenic diet market has been segmented into supplements, beverages, snacks, dairy, and others. Under the product type segment, the snacks market led the global ketogenic diet market. Moreover, the beverage segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period due to the wide variety of keto diet beverages available in the market. There are some water enhancers available when one opts to follow a ketogenic diet. Stur is one of the most natural water enhancer available in the market that uses natural juices and stevia flavors to plain water. Apart from natural sweetener like stevia, it also uses a negligible amount of cane sugar. Other known water enhancers that could be best suited for a ketogenic diet are crystal light liquid, MiO liquid water enhancer, and Dasani Drops among others.

Top Key Players:- Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Danone S.A, Keto And Company, Know Brainer Foods, Love Good Fats, Nestle S.A, Perfect Keto, Pruvit Ventures, Inc, Zenwise Health

North America held the largest market share in the global ketogenic diet market. The rise of ketogenic diet market in North America is primarily attributed to the growing consumer awareness related to health issues such as weight gain and obesity. Consumers in the US and Canada are moving towards a healthy lifestyle and prefer products that provide health benefits. Also, ketogenic diet product manufacturing companies in North America are continuously enhancing their product portfolio to meet the customers’ demand. Some of the key players offering ketogenic diet products in North America are Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, and Danone SA, among others. These factors further propel the demand for Ketogenic Diet market in North America.

