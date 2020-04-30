Learning Management System Market Expected to Rise with A Significant Revenue Growth by 2026 | IBM, Oracle, SAP, Pearson, Mcgraw-Hill, Adobe Systems, Blackboard

Global Learning Management System (LMS) market is accounted for $7.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing consequence of elearning in commercial and academic setups, wide administration initiative for expansion of LMS, and rising implementation of digital learning which are propelling the growth of the market. However, less incentive and commitment to accept LMS solutions which is hampering the growth of the market.

Learning management system is software appliances which provide infrastructure, tools and context to provide e-learning and guidance solution to the organization and its learner. The learning management system has risen rapidly since the previous years and is estimated to be the rising technology in software business. Mainly academy these days is providing internet access to their students, and frequently there are internet cafes within an on foot distance from the university campus, so that the student can make use of learning management system.

Based on the Deployment Model, The cloud-based deployment model is likely to lead the market over the forecast period. Company are switching to cloud-based model so that they can focus more on their core competencies and worry less about their resources becoming outdated with quick growing technology. Furthermore, cost effectiveness is another motivation that adds importance to cloud-based deployment model.

By Geography, North America has shown quick recognition of latest learning pedagogies and this has additional pressed the LMS market for this region. In this region, enterprise is now changing to mLearning for enhanced results and expediency of use. Due to the superior technology there in the region, students are digitally more associated and responsive of eLearning and interactive course contented.

Some of the key players profiled in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market include IBM, Oracle, SAP, Pearson, Mcgraw-Hill, Adobe Systems, Blackboard, MPS, Sumtotal Systems, Schoology, Saba Software, Ispring Solutions, Instructure, Epignosis, Docebo, D2l Corporation, Crossknowledge, Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Absorb Software, and (G-Cube).

Components Covered:

– Services

– Solution

Delivery Modes Covered:

– Instructor-Led Training

– Distance Learning

– Blended Learning

Deployment Models Covered:

– Software as a Service (SaaS)

– Proprietary

– Open-Source

– On-Premises

– Cloud

Modules Covered:

– Virtual Classrooms

– User Management

– Talent Management

– Student Management

– Progress Management

– Performance Management

– Online Courses

– Mobile and Social Learning

– Learner Management

– Interaction and Integration Technologies

– Content Delivery and Management

– Comprises Content Management

– Communication & Collaboration

– Assessment and Testing

– Aministration

– Other Modules

Ecosystems Covered:

– Tutoring Services

– Testing Organizations

– Software Providers

– Proctoring Services

– Payment Gateway Providers

– Hosting Service Providers

– Content Providers

– Content Delivery Networks

– Colocation Services

– Authoring Tool Providers

– Accreditation Providers

– Equipment Providers

– Other Ecosystems

Applications Covered:

– Virtual Instructor Training

– Technology Training

– Distance Learning

End Users Covered:

– Corporate

– Academic

