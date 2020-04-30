LonWorks Building Management System Market 2017-2026: Emerging Growth & Strategic Recommendations – Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Cylon, Deos, Airedale, ASI

Global LonWorks Building Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to rising demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings. However, high implementation costs is restraining the market.

Based on the type, software helps building operators or homeowners to continuously monitor and analyze how much energy is used by a building and developing user-friendly software for the management of energy consumption in a building, which, in turn, is driving the demand for the market growth. By geography, Asia Pacific region is having a huge demand due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players in the LonWorks Building Management System market are Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Cylon, Deos, Airedale, ASI, Azbil, Beckhoff, Siemens, ST Electronics, SUPCON, Technovator, Trane, UTC, Fidelix, GREAT, KMC and Schneider.

Types Covered:

– Hardware

– Software

Applications Covered:

– Commercial Office

– Government organs

– Leisure & Hotel

– Manufacturing Plant

– Scientific Research Institutions

– Style exhibition

– Othser Applications

