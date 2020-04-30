Myelofibrosis Market Analysis, Epidemiology and Market Forecast

Myelofibrosis (MF) is a disorder in which normal bone marrow tissue is gradually replaced with a fibrous scar-like material. It is classified as a type of chronic leukemia and belongs to a group of blood disorders called myeloproliferative diseases. Over time, this leads to progressive bone marrow failure. Under normal conditions, the bone marrow provides a fine network of fibres on which the stem cells can divide and grow. Specialised cells in the bone marrow known as fibroblasts make these fibres.

Initially, most people with primary myelofibrosis have no signs or symptoms. Eventually, fibrosis can lead to a reduction in the number of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. A shortage of red blood cells (anemia) often causes extreme tiredness (fatigue) or shortness of breath. A loss of white blood cells can lead to an increased number of infections, and a reduction of platelets can cause easy bleeding or bruising.

Myelofibrosis Market Key Facts

In studies of Northern European countries, the incidence was estimated to be 0.5 cases per 100,000 people.

In younger children, girls are affected twice as often as boys.

The underlying cause of primary myelofibrosis is unknown (idiopathic). Approximately, 50 per cent of people with PMF have a mutation of the JAK2 gene.

According to the National Institute of Health, Primary Myelofibrosis is a rare condition that affects approximately 1 in 500,000 people worldwide.

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society, MF occurs in about 1.5 out of every 100,000 people in the United States annually. The disease affects both men and women and is usually diagnosed in people over the age of 50, however, MF can occur at any age.

Myelofibrosis Market

The Myelofibrosis market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Myelofibrosis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Myelofibrosis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Myelofibrosis Epidemiology

The Myelofibrosis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Myelofibrosis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Myelofibrosis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Myelofibrosis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Myelofibrosis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Myelofibrosis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of Myelofibrosis market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030. Some of the emerging therapies in Myelofibrosis market include KRT-232, Momelotinib, AVID200 and others. Pharmaceutical companies, such as Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Prelude Therapeutics, Kartos Therapeutics, Forbius and many others are actively working toward the development of potential therapies to fulfill the unmet medical needs of the currently used therapeutics.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Myelofibrosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Myelofibrosis Market Overview at a Glance Myelofibrosis Disease Background and Overview Myelofibrosis Patient Journey Myelofibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Myelofibrosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Myelofibrosis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Myelofibrosis Treatment Myelofibrosis Marketed Products Myelofibrosis Emerging Therapies Myelofibrosis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Myelofibrosis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Myelofibrosis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Myelofibrosis Market. Myelofibrosis Market Drivers Myelofibrosis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

