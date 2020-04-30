Pentane Market Statistics, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2027: Exxon Mobil Corporation, HCS Group, INEOS

The “Global Pentane Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the pentane market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global pentane market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pentane market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Pentane market globally. This report on ‘Pentane market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Pentanes are highly volatile chemical compounds used primarily in the production of polystyrene and other foams as blowing agents. They have low-boiling points and are relatively inexpensive. Pentanes make an important ingredient in gasoline blending. Pentane is also used as a refrigerant in the appliance industry. However, the high volatility of pentanes causes rapid evaporation of the compound which increases the VOC content in air and leads to air pollution.

The pentane market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for pentane by end-use industries. Moreover, the low cost of the chemical and its useful properties favor market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations against VOC emissions in the environment associated with the use of pentanes restrict the growth for pentane market.

The reports cover key developments in the pentane market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from pentane market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for pentane in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the pentane market.

Leading Players

Exxon Mobil Corporation

HCS Group

INEOS

LG Chem

Maruzen Petrochemical

Phillips 66 Company

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SK innovation Co., Ltd

TOP SOLVENT CO., LTD

YEOCHUN NCC CO., LTD

