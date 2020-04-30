Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Luxury Face Cream Market | Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2026
Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Luxury Face Cream Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Luxury Face Cream Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Luxury Face Cream Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
The Global Luxury Face Cream Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Luxury Face Cream Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Luxury Face Cream market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Global Luxury Face Cream Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
Top Key Players of the Global Luxury Face Cream Market: NARS, Lancome, Dior Beauty, Laura Mercier, Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder, Chanel, L’OREAL, Guerlain, Armani, SK-II, La Mer, ORLANE, VALMONT, JENNYBROWN, KOSE, Noesa, Shiseido, Chantecaille, Laprairie
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Luxury Face Cream Market Report:
✔Top Key Company Profiles.
✔Main Business and Rival Information
✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔Market Size And Growth Rate
✔Company Market Share
Global Luxury Face Cream Market Segmentation By Product: Moisturizing Cream, Whitening Cream, Anti-wrinkle Cream, Other
Global Luxury Face Cream Market Segmentation By Application: Oil Skin, Dry Skin, Mixed Skin
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Luxury Face Cream Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Luxury Face Cream Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
*Which segment is currently leading the market?
*In which region will the market find its highest growth?
*Which players will take the lead in the market?
*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Face Cream Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Luxury Face Cream Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Moisturizing Cream
1.4.3 Whitening Cream
1.4.4 Anti-wrinkle Cream
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Oil Skin
1.5.3 Dry Skin
1.5.4 Mixed Skin
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Luxury Face Cream Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Luxury Face Cream Industry
1.6.1.1 Luxury Face Cream Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Luxury Face Cream Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions
1.6.4 Proposal for Luxury Face Cream Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Luxury Face Cream Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Luxury Face Cream Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Luxury Face Cream, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Luxury Face Cream Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Luxury Face Cream Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Luxury Face Cream Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Luxury Face Cream Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Luxury Face Cream Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Luxury Face Cream Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Luxury Face Cream Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Luxury Face Cream Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Luxury Face Cream Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Face Cream Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Luxury Face Cream Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Luxury Face Cream Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Luxury Face Cream Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Luxury Face Cream Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Luxury Face Cream Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Face Cream Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Luxury Face Cream Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Luxury Face Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Luxury Face Cream Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Luxury Face Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Luxury Face Cream Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Luxury Face Cream Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Luxury Face Cream Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Luxury Face Cream Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Luxury Face Cream Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Luxury Face Cream by Country
6.1.1 North America Luxury Face Cream Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Luxury Face Cream Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Luxury Face Cream Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Luxury Face Cream Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Luxury Face Cream by Country
7.1.1 Europe Luxury Face Cream Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Luxury Face Cream Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Luxury Face Cream Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Luxury Face Cream Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Face Cream by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Face Cream Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Face Cream Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Face Cream Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Face Cream Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Luxury Face Cream by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Face Cream Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Face Cream Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Luxury Face Cream Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Luxury Face Cream Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Face Cream by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Face Cream Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Face Cream Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Face Cream Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Face Cream Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 NARS
11.1.1 NARS Corporation Information
11.1.2 NARS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 NARS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 NARS Luxury Face Cream Products Offered
11.1.5 NARS Recent Development
11.2 Lancome
11.2.1 Lancome Corporation Information
11.2.2 Lancome Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Lancome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Lancome Luxury Face Cream Products Offered
11.2.5 Lancome Recent Development
11.3 Dior Beauty
11.3.1 Dior Beauty Corporation Information
11.3.2 Dior Beauty Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Dior Beauty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Dior Beauty Luxury Face Cream Products Offered
11.3.5 Dior Beauty Recent Development
11.4 Laura Mercier
11.4.1 Laura Mercier Corporation Information
11.4.2 Laura Mercier Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Laura Mercier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Laura Mercier Luxury Face Cream Products Offered
11.4.5 Laura Mercier Recent Development
11.5 Charlotte Tilbury
11.5.1 Charlotte Tilbury Corporation Information
11.5.2 Charlotte Tilbury Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Charlotte Tilbury Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Face Cream Products Offered
11.5.5 Charlotte Tilbury Recent Development
11.6 Estee Lauder
11.6.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information
11.6.2 Estee Lauder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Estee Lauder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Estee Lauder Luxury Face Cream Products Offered
11.6.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development
11.7 Chanel
11.7.1 Chanel Corporation Information
11.7.2 Chanel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Chanel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Chanel Luxury Face Cream Products Offered
11.7.5 Chanel Recent Development
11.8 L’OREAL
11.8.1 L’OREAL Corporation Information
11.8.2 L’OREAL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 L’OREAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 L’OREAL Luxury Face Cream Products Offered
11.8.5 L’OREAL Recent Development
11.9 Guerlain
11.9.1 Guerlain Corporation Information
11.9.2 Guerlain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Guerlain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Guerlain Luxury Face Cream Products Offered
11.9.5 Guerlain Recent Development
11.10 Armani
11.10.1 Armani Corporation Information
11.10.2 Armani Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Armani Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Armani Luxury Face Cream Products Offered
11.10.5 Armani Recent Development
11.12 La Mer
11.12.1 La Mer Corporation Information
11.12.2 La Mer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 La Mer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 La Mer Products Offered
11.12.5 La Mer Recent Development
11.13 ORLANE
11.13.1 ORLANE Corporation Information
11.13.2 ORLANE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 ORLANE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 ORLANE Products Offered
11.13.5 ORLANE Recent Development
11.14 VALMONT
11.14.1 VALMONT Corporation Information
11.14.2 VALMONT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 VALMONT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 VALMONT Products Offered
11.14.5 VALMONT Recent Development
11.15 JENNYBROWN
11.15.1 JENNYBROWN Corporation Information
11.15.2 JENNYBROWN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 JENNYBROWN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 JENNYBROWN Products Offered
11.15.5 JENNYBROWN Recent Development
11.16 KOSE
11.16.1 KOSE Corporation Information
11.16.2 KOSE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 KOSE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 KOSE Products Offered
11.16.5 KOSE Recent Development
11.17 Noesa
11.17.1 Noesa Corporation Information
11.17.2 Noesa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Noesa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Noesa Products Offered
11.17.5 Noesa Recent Development
11.18 Shiseido
11.18.1 Shiseido Corporation Information
11.18.2 Shiseido Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Shiseido Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Shiseido Products Offered
11.18.5 Shiseido Recent Development
11.19 Chantecaille
11.19.1 Chantecaille Corporation Information
11.19.2 Chantecaille Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Chantecaille Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Chantecaille Products Offered
11.19.5 Chantecaille Recent Development
11.20 Laprairie
11.20.1 Laprairie Corporation Information
11.20.2 Laprairie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Laprairie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Laprairie Products Offered
11.20.5 Laprairie Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Luxury Face Cream Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Luxury Face Cream Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Luxury Face Cream Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Luxury Face Cream Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Luxury Face Cream Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Luxury Face Cream Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Luxury Face Cream Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Luxury Face Cream Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Luxury Face Cream Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Luxury Face Cream Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Luxury Face Cream Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Luxury Face Cream Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Luxury Face Cream Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Luxury Face Cream Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Luxury Face Cream Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Luxury Face Cream Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
